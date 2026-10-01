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Modi, Trump Review Trade, Defense, Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed bilateral trade, defense and energy cooperation during a phone conversation on Wednesday, alongside broader strategic issues between the two countries.
Modi described the discussion as a “productive conversation” in a post on the US social media company X.
“We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas,” Modi said, adding that they agreed to maintain “close engagement to take our comprehensive global strategic partnership forward.”
The conversation took place shortly after Washington enacted the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, legislation that gives the US president authority to impose targeted tariffs of as much as 100% on imports from countries purchasing most of their Russian oil or gas while facilitating efforts to bypass sanctions.
India has expressed concerns to the US over the potential impact of the legislation.
Modi said the two leaders also “exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.”
Their conversation coincided with a visit to the US by India’s trade minister, who is holding discussions with American officials as the two countries work through outstanding trade issues.
Washington and New Delhi announced in February that they had agreed on the terms of an interim framework intended to help resolve their trade dispute.
Relations over trade had become more strained during the previous year after the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 50% on Indian products, with India’s continued purchases of Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine war contributing to the dispute.
Modi described the discussion as a “productive conversation” in a post on the US social media company X.
“We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas,” Modi said, adding that they agreed to maintain “close engagement to take our comprehensive global strategic partnership forward.”
The conversation took place shortly after Washington enacted the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, legislation that gives the US president authority to impose targeted tariffs of as much as 100% on imports from countries purchasing most of their Russian oil or gas while facilitating efforts to bypass sanctions.
India has expressed concerns to the US over the potential impact of the legislation.
Modi said the two leaders also “exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.”
Their conversation coincided with a visit to the US by India’s trade minister, who is holding discussions with American officials as the two countries work through outstanding trade issues.
Washington and New Delhi announced in February that they had agreed on the terms of an interim framework intended to help resolve their trade dispute.
Relations over trade had become more strained during the previous year after the Trump administration imposed tariffs of 50% on Indian products, with India’s continued purchases of Russian oil amid the Russia-Ukraine war contributing to the dispute.
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