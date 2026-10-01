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Romania’s PM-Designate Muresan Fails to Win Parliamentary Confidence
(MENAFN) Romania’s Prime Minister-designate Siegfried Muresan failed to obtain parliamentary backing for his proposed government on Wednesday, leaving the country facing the possibility of an early election.
The proposed cabinet secured 182 votes in support and 15 against, falling short of the 233 votes required to pass the confidence motion, according to reports.
The failed vote also fulfilled the constitutional conditions that allow President Nicusor Dan to dissolve parliament and call a snap election.
However, Dan has reportedly said on several occasions that he does not intend to take that step.
The president formally nominated Muresan for the premiership on Sept. 17, giving him 10 days to present his government program and proposed Cabinet to lawmakers for approval.
Muresan had the backing of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the ethnic Hungarian Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), which were involved in his initial consultations.
He had also ruled out talks with the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), saying the party did not share European values.
The proposed cabinet secured 182 votes in support and 15 against, falling short of the 233 votes required to pass the confidence motion, according to reports.
The failed vote also fulfilled the constitutional conditions that allow President Nicusor Dan to dissolve parliament and call a snap election.
However, Dan has reportedly said on several occasions that he does not intend to take that step.
The president formally nominated Muresan for the premiership on Sept. 17, giving him 10 days to present his government program and proposed Cabinet to lawmakers for approval.
Muresan had the backing of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and the ethnic Hungarian Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), which were involved in his initial consultations.
He had also ruled out talks with the nationalist Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), saying the party did not share European values.
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