President Berdimuhamedov Outlines Turkmenistan's Economic Dev't Priorities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan is focusing its economic development on industrialization, investment, resource efficiency and the introduction of modern technologies, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said today.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the press service of the Turkmen government, citing the president's address to participants of the Turkmenistan Investment Forum 2026 (TIF 2026), which is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat on October 1-2.

According to Serdar Berdimuhamedov, ongoing economic reforms are aimed at maintaining political and economic stability, directing most state finances toward the social sector, rational use of resources, and consistent industrialization.

The president also highlighted the role of modern technologies in the country's economic development, including the expansion of digital technologies and the principles of a“green” economy.

According to the president, investment is expected to contribute to the diversification of the national economy and the expansion of industrial capacity.

“The highly advantageous geopolitical and geoeconomic position of our independent, neutral state in Central Asia, as well as its abundant natural resources, offer significant investment opportunities,” he said.

The president said the Investment Forum is intended to expand dialogue between foreign investors, international financial and banking institutions, government bodies and the private sector.

Participants are expected to discuss the application of advanced sustainable development technologies across economic sectors, the launch of new competitive production facilities and digital financial instruments.

The forum also provides investors and businesses with an opportunity to examine Turkmenistan's macroeconomic indicators, economic potential, socio-economic reforms and investment strategy, according to the message.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov said the country's development course is aimed at industrial and innovative development, with a focus on competitiveness, technology adoption, economic diversification and international partnership.