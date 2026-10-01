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Egypt, UN Envoy Review Libya’s Political, Security Developments
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with UN envoy to Libya Hanna Tetteh in Cairo on Wednesday to review the latest political and security developments in Libya and discuss efforts to move the country toward elections.
The talks focused on advancing Libya’s political process under the UN roadmap, according to reports.
Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for UN efforts to achieve a "comprehensive Libyan-Libyan political settlement," while stressing that the process should remain "Libyan-owned and led."
He also called for presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted at the same time, arguing that this would help bring transitional arrangements to an end and contribute to the unification of Libya’s state institutions.
The Egyptian foreign minister further underscored the importance of preserving Libya’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as efforts to resolve the country’s political divisions continue.
Egypt is part of the Tripartite Mechanism of Libya’s Neighboring States, alongside Tunisia and Algeria, which coordinates efforts among the three countries on developments in Libya.
The talks focused on advancing Libya’s political process under the UN roadmap, according to reports.
Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s backing for UN efforts to achieve a "comprehensive Libyan-Libyan political settlement," while stressing that the process should remain "Libyan-owned and led."
He also called for presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted at the same time, arguing that this would help bring transitional arrangements to an end and contribute to the unification of Libya’s state institutions.
The Egyptian foreign minister further underscored the importance of preserving Libya’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity as efforts to resolve the country’s political divisions continue.
Egypt is part of the Tripartite Mechanism of Libya’s Neighboring States, alongside Tunisia and Algeria, which coordinates efforts among the three countries on developments in Libya.
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