EPC To Showcase Next-Generation Gan Solutions For AI, Robotics, Space And Autonomous Machines At Electronica 2026

Electronica 2026

Visit EPC at Hall C6, Booth 221, November 10–13 in Munich, to explore its latest GaN solutions for emerging applications

- Alex Lidow, CEO of EPCEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), a leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power devices, will showcase its latest eGaNFETs, integrated power stages and reference designs at electronica 2026, November 10–13 in Munich, Germany. At Hall C6, Booth 221, EPC will demonstrate how GaN technology is enabling smaller, lighter, faster and more efficient power systems for emerging applications including artificial intelligence, physical AI, robotics, autonomous machines and space electronics.A key focus will be the role of GaN in the rapidly evolving AI power infrastructure. EPC will demonstrate solutions spanning the power-delivery chain, from 800 VDC distribution to point-of-load conversion, including the EPC91123 6 kW 800 V-to-12.5 V ISOP LLC converter and a new 6 kW 800 V-to-6 V converter designed to bring high-voltage power closer to next-generation AI processors.EPC will also highlight Gen8 GaN power-stage technology, targeting ultra-high-frequency, low-voltage conversion and direct conversion from approximately 6.25 V to sub-1 V processor rails at multi-megahertz frequencies.For physical AI and robotics, EPC will demonstrate integrated GaN solutions for humanoid robots, drones and other intelligent motion systems. The EPC33110 100 V three-phase integrated ePowerTM Stage IC enables compact, high-performance motor drives, while the new EPC33111, shown in preview, targets further miniaturization for space-constrained applications. Multiple motor-drive reference designs will also be demonstrated, including platforms based on EPC33110 and the latest Gen7 GaN devices.In space electronics, EPC Space will showcase radiation-hardened GaN technology for DC-DC converters, POL/IVR applications and space computing, including the EPC7011, EPC7009 and radiation-tolerant EPC7050PCSH, EPC7066PCSH and EPC7065PCSH devices.“From 800 V power distribution for AI to high-performance motor drives and radiation-hardened space electronics, GaN is enabling new levels of system integration,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC.“At Electronica, visitors will see how EPC is applying GaN across the power, motion and computing architectures of next-generation electronic systems.”EPC will exhibit at Hall C6, Booth 221 at Electronica 2026. Visitors can meet EPC's technical experts to discuss GaN solutions for their next-generation designs. EPC will also host a series of LIVE technical sessions at their booth, featuring EPC experts, covering the latest developments in GaN technology and its applications.Sessions include:.Nov. 10, 2:00–2:30 p.m.“Where is GaN Going?” - Alex Lidow, CEO, EPC.Nov 11, 11-11.30 a.m.“Radiation-Hardened GaN: From Niche to Mainstream” - Bel Lazar, CEO, EPC Space.Nov. 11, 2:00–2:30 p.m.“New 100 V Half-Bridge and Three-Phase GaN ICs for Robots and Drones” - Marco Palma, VP, Motor Drive Marketing and System Engineering, EPC.Nov. 12, 11:00–11:30 a.m.“Disrupting High-Voltage Applications Using Low-Voltage GaN FETs in Multi-kW Isolated Converters” - Michael De Rooij, GaN Applications Fellow, EPC.Nov 12, 2.00pm – 2.30pm“Mission Profile Reliability of GaN Devices for AI Data Centers" - Shengke Zhang, VP of Reliability and Global FAE, EPCAbout EPCEPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN) based power management. Founded in 2007 by experts in power electronics, semiconductors, and business management, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to advance the field of power electronics through the development and commercialization of GaN-based power devices. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites.Follow EPC on social media:LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKuFollow us on WeChateGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio tel: +39 3381426036 email:...

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EPC to Showcase Next-Generation GaN Solutions for AI, Robotics, Space and Autonomous Machines at Electronica 2026 News Provided By Efficient Power Conversion October 01, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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