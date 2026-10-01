Luware Introduces Nimbusone Client Following Microsoft Unify Certification

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / --.Luware Nimbus is Luware's cloud contact center platform for Microsoft Teams. Its new Luware NimbusOne client lets agents work directly in their CRM or in a customizable agent desktop..Microsoft has certified Luware Nimbus for Unify, the integration model behind the new client. Luware is one of 10 organizations worldwide with this certification..Real-time AI transcribes and summarizes calls as they happen, so notes are ready when the call ends.Luware, a leading provider of Microsoft-native customer service solutions, today introduced the Luware NimbusOne client for its contact center platform Luware Nimbus. Luware also announced that Microsoft has certified Luware Nimbus for Unify, the integration model behind the new client. With the new client, the contact center lives where teams already work: directly in their CRM (Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics 365) or in a customizable agent desktop.In many contact centers on Microsoft Teams, agents handle calls in the Teams app. That works well for some, but not for all. A receptionist, a service agent and a salesperson work differently, yet they are often pushed into the same application. Agents switch between Microsoft Teams, the CRM and other tools, and every switch costs time and context. And a separate solution for every team means another platform for IT to manage.The Luware NimbusOne client changes this with the client of choice principle: everyone works in the client that fits their role. Employees who are well served by Microsoft Teams keep using Luware Nimbus there. Those with specialist needs, such as sales and service staff who work in their CRM or agents on high-volume support and citizen service lines, use the Luware NimbusOne client instead. Its layout adapts to each role, so agents see only what they need and can focus on the customer, not the tool. The client is also accessible and available in multiple languages. For IT, both clients are managed from one admin center, which saves IT and training costs.For employees who use the new client, dual persona keeps customer work and everyday work apart. Each of them has two identities on the same phone system: customer calls are handled in the Luware NimbusOne client, while personal calls, meetings and chats stay in Microsoft Teams. So a waiting customer never looks like a colleague saying hello.The new client also brings AI into the live call. Transcription and summarization can run during the conversation rather than after it, so notes are written by the time the call ends. This is possible because Unify processes calls directly in Microsoft's Azure Communication Services. For high-volume contact centers, this setup means that receiving a call takes milliseconds instead of seconds.Underpinning the Luware NimbusOne client is Microsoft's Unify integration model. Unify enables organizations to use their existing Teams Phone telephony and numbers while agents work in a dedicated contact center application rather than the Microsoft Teams client. For resellers and IT service providers whose customers already run on Microsoft 365, the Luware NimbusOne client is therefore a way to grow their business with contact center services, without starting over. Luware is one of just 10 organizations worldwide certified by Microsoft for Unify.“We have always believed that customer service should not sit alongside a communication platform, but be part of it,” said Michael Jakob, co-founder and CTO of Luware.“To help organizations extend the power of Microsoft Teams and the broader Microsoft ecosystem into customer service, we built Luware Nimbus, a CX orchestration platform that enables customer interactions directly within Microsoft 365. By leveraging Teams as the primary agent interface, Luware Nimbus fits seamlessly into existing workflows while adapting to each organization's unique requirements. With Luware NimbusOne, we are extending that vision beyond the Teams client. For agents who work primarily in a CRM or an optimized unified desktop, Luware NimbusOne delivers the same routing, workflow, and AI capabilities within their preferred workspace. One platform, one administration layer, and one consistent customer service experience.”The Luware NimbusOne client is available now for new and existing Luware Nimbus customers.More information:About LuwareLuware builds customer service and compliance recording solutions for Microsoft Teams. Headquartered in Zurich, with offices in London and New York, Luware employs 170 people and serves more than 1,200 customers worldwide, helping organizations turn Microsoft Teams into a full customer engagement platform with Luware Nimbus and meet recording obligations with Luware Recording.

Theodore Barnes

The Hoffman Agency

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Luware Introduces NimbusOne Client Following Microsoft Unify Certification News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited October 01, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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