Luxury Hotel Report Launches Client Portal With Live Rates And VIP Perks At 8,000+ Luxury Hotels

Benefits include daily breakfast, room upgrades and hotel credits through programs such as Four Seasons Preferred Partner and Virtuoso, at no extra cost

- Michael Ng, Founder, Luxury Hotel ReportCALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Luxury Hotel Report, a luxury travel advisory led by Fora Travel advisor Michael Ng, today launched a client portal that shows live hotel rates with preferred-partner perks already attached. The portal covers more than 8,000 luxury hotels, including 130+ Four Seasons properties that participate in the Four Seasons Preferred Partner program.Booking through a travel advisor has usually meant emailing a request and waiting for a quote. The new portal lets travelers check availability, compare hotels and book on their own schedule, with the advisor's VIP benefits included in the booking.At participating Four Seasons hotels, Preferred Partner benefits typically include daily breakfast for two, a room upgrade on arrival, a $100–200 USD hotel credit, and early check-in and late checkout. Upgrades and flexible check-in times are subject to availability. Rates are the same as booking directly with Four Seasons.The portal also shows perks from other luxury hotel programs, including Virtuoso, Marriott STARS, Hyatt Privé, Rosewood Elite and Mandarin Oriental Fan Club. Each hotel lists exactly which benefits are included.After a booking is made, the portal keeps watching the rate. If the price drops, the reservation is rebooked at the lower rate automatically. According to Luxury Hotel Report, clients using automatic rebooking have saved an average of 8%.Every reservation is held directly with the hotel rather than an online travel agency. Guests can make changes through the hotel or through their advisor. Travelers who have already booked directly with Four Seasons can also forward their confirmation to Luxury Hotel Report to have Preferred Partner benefits added, without changing their rate."Most travelers don't know that the same Four Seasons room can come with breakfast, a hotel credit and an upgrade at no extra cost, just by booking through an advisor," said Michael Ng, founder of Luxury Hotel Report. "The portal takes out the back-and-forth. You see the live rate and exactly what's included, book when you're ready, and I take care of the hotel from there."The client portal is free to join at luxuryhotelreport/client-portal. Sign-up requires only a name and email address.About Luxury Hotel ReportLuxury Hotel Report is a luxury travel advisory and hotel review site led by Michael Ng, a travel advisor with Fora Travel. It publishes independent hotel reviews and books stays with VIP perks through programs including Virtuoso, Four Seasons Preferred Partner, Marriott STARS and Hyatt Privé. Learn more at luxuryhotelreport.

Michael Ng

Luxury Hotel Report

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Luxury Hotel Report Launches Client Portal With Live Rates and VIP Perks at 8,000+ Luxury Hotels News Provided By Luxury Hotel Report October 01, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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