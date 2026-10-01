Seativo Creates New Jobs As Football Ticketing Platform Continues Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seativo announces new roles across its growing operation as the football ticketing platform expands its technology, customer service and international presence.

- DAVID EINER - HEAD OF RECRUITMENT AT SEATIVOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seativo, the football ticketing platform available at co, is creating new jobs as the company continues to expand its operations, invest in technology and strengthen the team supporting its growing presence within football ticketing. The recruitment expansion represents another stage in the development of Seativo and reflects the company's plans to build additional capacity as the platform serves a growing audience of football supporters in the United Kingdom and internationally. Seativo is creating additional positions across its operation as part of a broader investment in the people, technology and infrastructure behind the business.For Seativo, creating new jobs is a natural consequence of the company's continued development. As the range of football experiences available through Seativo expands, the organisation behind the platform must develop alongside it. The Seativo team supports a business operating at the intersection of football, technology, ticketing and travel, with each area bringing different requirements ranging from maintaining an effective digital platform to supporting customers who may be organising significant travel arrangements around a football fixture.Seativo believes investment in people is as important as investment in technology. While co provides the digital platform used by customers, the wider operation depends on the people responsible for developing technology, managing processes, supporting customers and building the business. The creation of new roles reflects Seativo's intention to strengthen that operation for the longer term while creating additional capacity to support future development.Seativo has developed around a straightforward idea: supporters looking to attend major football matches should have a clear way to discover relevant ticket opportunities. As Seativo has developed that proposition, the requirements of the company have become broader. Growth creates additional demands across customer service, technology, operations, commercial development and administration, and the latest recruitment activity is intended to give Seativo additional capacity across the business while helping the company prepare for its next phase.For Seativo, recruitment is not simply about increasing employee numbers. The company wants to develop a team capable of understanding the distinctive requirements of football supporters and the importance customers place on live match experiences. A football ticket can form the centrepiece of a much larger commitment, with supporters arranging rail travel, flights, hotels and entire weekends around a single fixture, while international supporters can travel considerable distances to experience clubs and stadiums they may previously have followed only through television and digital media.Seativo operates within that wider customer journey and considers the people behind Seativo an important part of the experience it provides. Technology can make football ticket discovery more efficient, but experienced teams remain important when operating and supporting a platform used by customers planning significant live events. As Seativo expands, the company wants to ensure its internal capabilities continue developing alongside customer demand.The recruitment programme also reflects the increasingly digital nature of football ticketing. Modern supporters commonly begin planning matchdays online, researching fixtures, ticket options, stadiums, transport and accommodation before deciding which football experience they want to attend. co has been developed around that behaviour, allowing supporters to discover football ticket opportunities before planning the wider elements of their trip. Continued investment in the Seativo platform will remain an important part of the company's development, and expanding the team provides additional resources to support that work.Technology is particularly important as customer expectations continue to evolve. Consumers increasingly expect digital platforms to be straightforward to navigate and accessible across devices, while information surrounding their purchases must be clear. Seativo intends to continue developing its technology with those expectations in mind, while recognising that technology alone does not define a strong customer experience. The processes and people supporting Seativo are equally important, and the creation of new jobs provides an opportunity to strengthen both the digital platform and the operation behind it.Customer experience will continue to be an important consideration as Seativo grows. Football supporters may purchase tickets well before a match and make plans involving travel and accommodation around the fixture, meaning customers can have different requirements throughout their journey. Seativo wants to build sufficient operational capacity to support customers as the number and variety of football experiences available through the platform develops, with recruitment forming part of the company's preparations for increased scale.International development is another factor influencing the growth of the Seativo team. Football has an enormous global audience, and supporters increasingly travel between countries to experience matches in person. Fans based outside the United Kingdom regularly travel to experience English football, while British supporters travel into Europe for major domestic and European fixtures. Seativo is developing its platform for an audience whose football interests increasingly cross national borders, creating new opportunities for the business while also increasing the importance of strong operations.A customer travelling internationally for football may be coordinating flights, hotels, local transport and other arrangements around a match. The ticket is only one component of the trip, but it is frequently the component around which everything else is organised. Seativo understands the importance of that relationship, and as the international reach of Seativo develops, expanding the team gives the company greater capacity to support customers and operations associated with an increasingly diverse audience.The recruitment plans therefore form part of a wider Seativo growth strategy rather than an isolated hiring initiative. Seativo intends to develop the organisation behind the platform at the same time as it develops the platform itself. For people joining Seativo, the expansion provides an opportunity to work within a developing business combining football, technology, ticketing and digital commerce while contributing to a service connected directly with live sporting experiences.Football remains at the centre of the Seativo identity. The company believes maintaining that specialist focus is important because football supporters can have requirements and expectations that differ from customers purchasing tickets for other entertainment events. Supporters often have deep connections with particular clubs and competitions, individual fixtures can carry considerable personal significance, and the opportunity to attend may require substantial planning. Seativo has built its approach around an understanding of those realities.As the Seativo team expands, the company wants new employees to contribute to a culture that recognises the importance of the match-going supporter. This football-first perspective influences how Seativo thinks about customer experience, technology and business development. Seativo is developing a specialist platform operating within an industry shaped by loyalty, travel, sporting culture and live experiences, and that distinction remains important to the type of organisation Seativo wants to build.The creation of new jobs also signals Seativo's intention to invest in its longer-term development. Seativo wants to develop the technology, operations and people required to build a sustainable football ticketing platform rather than treating growth simply as an increase in transactions. As the company expands, additional expertise can help Seativo develop new capabilities, strengthen existing operations and continue improving the experience available through co.Recruitment also creates an opportunity to bring new perspectives into Seativo. As a digital football ticketing company, Seativo operates in a market influenced by changes in technology, consumer behaviour, football travel and digital commerce. Building a team with different skills and experiences can help Seativo respond to those developments while continuing to focus on the fundamental requirements of football supporters.The expansion of the Seativo team comes during a period in which the relationship between football and technology continues to evolve. Supporters interact with football digitally throughout the week, following clubs through social media, watching matches through digital platforms, researching fixtures online and increasingly organising matchday experiences through mobile devices. Seativo operates within that digital football environment while ultimately connecting supporters with a physical experience inside a stadium.A customer may discover Seativo online, but the experience they are ultimately seeking takes place offline, surrounded by other supporters at a live football match. Seativo believes understanding both sides of that journey is important when developing its business. The people joining Seativo as part of the company's expansion will contribute to an organisation focused on connecting digital football discovery with physical matchday experiences.The growth of football tourism is another factor influencing the market in which Seativo operates. Supporters increasingly build domestic and international trips around football fixtures, with a match potentially determining which city a supporter visits, which weekend they travel and where they stay. For international supporters, attending a football match may become one of the defining experiences of a visit to the United Kingdom or Europe, and Seativo has developed its platform with those behaviours in mind.As football tourism develops, Seativo expects the relationship between ticketing and travel to remain important. That creates opportunities for the company to serve supporters whose football experiences extend beyond their local market, while also increasing the importance of having a team capable of supporting a business with international ambitions. Seativo's recruitment expansion is intended to contribute to that capability and help the company build an organisation prepared for future opportunities.For Seativo, sustainable expansion means ensuring that internal capabilities keep pace with external growth. As more supporters become familiar with the Seativo brand, the business needs sufficient resources to maintain and improve the experience associated with co. This includes the visible parts of the customer journey as well as operational processes customers may never directly see, and Seativo believes both are important to building a strong football ticketing business.A successful digital experience depends on technology, but it also depends on the systems, processes and people responsible for keeping the wider organisation functioning effectively. The new roles will contribute to those foundations as Seativo continues its development. The recruitment expansion also gives Seativo an opportunity to build additional expertise around the specific requirements of football ticketing and the highly engaged audiences associated with the sport.For someone joining Seativo, working within the company means contributing to a business where the end product is ultimately a live sporting experience. Behind every ticket is a supporter intending to attend a match, and behind that supporter may be months of anticipation, travel arrangements and a personal connection with the club or competition involved. Seativo considers that context important when developing its approach to customer experience and believes growth should strengthen rather than dilute that understanding.As Seativo becomes larger, maintaining a specialist football identity will remain a priority. Recruiting additional employees can help the company distribute expertise across a broader team while allowing different parts of Seativo to focus more closely on their areas of responsibility. The intended result is an organisation better equipped to handle growth while continuing to understand why customers use the platform.For Seativo, the reason ultimately comes back to live football. Supporters use Seativo because they want to experience matches in person, and the technology, operations and people behind Seativo exist to help facilitate that journey. The latest hiring initiative is closely connected with the company's broader development because Seativo expects its platform, audience and football offering to continue evolving.Creating additional roles gives Seativo more capacity to pursue new opportunities while strengthening the organisation supporting existing customers. The expansion also represents another milestone in the evolution of the Seativo brand. As awareness of Seativo increases, the company wants its corporate development to keep pace with its public profile, requiring investment behind the scenes as well as expansion of the football opportunities visible to customers.Seativo intends to continue building a company capable of operating effectively as its reach increases. That includes strengthening existing teams, introducing additional expertise and continuing to invest in the technology supporting co. The precise requirements of Seativo will continue to evolve alongside the business, but the company says its focus on football supporters will remain consistent.The new jobs are intended to support that customer-focused approach by giving Seativo additional resources to develop the platform and strengthen its operations. For prospective employees, Seativo's expansion provides an opportunity to join the company during a period of continued development across football ticketing, technology and international football travel.As the team develops, Seativo expects collaboration between different parts of the business to become increasingly important. Technology must work alongside operations, customer experience must inform platform development, and commercial growth must be supported by infrastructure capable of handling that growth. Seativo's recruitment strategy is intended to strengthen those connections while allowing the company to retain its specialist football focus.The creation of jobs also provides a tangible indication of Seativo's continued investment in the business. Rather than relying solely on technology to increase capacity, Seativo is investing directly in people who can contribute to the company's next stage. The company believes human expertise remains important even within an increasingly digital ticketing environment, particularly in understanding customers, solving problems, developing relationships and identifying opportunities.Seativo intends to combine technology with a team capable of providing the expertise and operational support required behind the platform. As Seativo continues its expansion, that balance between technology and people will remain an important part of the company's development. The latest recruitment activity is therefore significant not simply because Seativo is creating jobs, but because it demonstrates how the company intends to build additional capacity for future growth.Seativo expects football ticketing to remain a dynamic market shaped by technology, travel patterns, supporter behaviour and developments within football itself. Building a stronger team can help the company adapt as those factors change while giving Seativo additional capacity to pursue opportunities that emerge as the business develops.The company's ambitions extend beyond individual transactions. Seativo wants to build a recognisable football ticketing brand and a platform supporters can return to whenever they begin planning another live football experience. Achieving that ambition requires consistency across technology, customer service and operations, and the expanding Seativo team will play an important role in delivering that consistency.As Seativo develops its presence in the United Kingdom and internationally, the company intends to continue evaluating where additional investment can strengthen the business. Recruitment will form part of that process alongside technology development and expansion of Seativo's football offering. The current job creation programme represents another step in that wider strategy.For Seativo, growth ultimately means creating a stronger organisation capable of serving more football supporters while maintaining a clear focus on the experience those supporters expect. The company believes its people will be central to achieving that objective as Seativo continues the next stage of its development.Football supporters can visit co to explore current football ticket opportunities and learn more about the Seativo platform. Candidates interested in opportunities with Seativo can follow co and the company's official channels for information about vacancies and future recruitment announcements as they become available.Seativo is a football-focused digital ticketing platform connecting supporters with opportunities to experience major football matches live. Through co, customers can discover football fixtures, explore relevant ticket availability and plan matchday experiences through a platform developed around football supporters.As Seativo expands its team, technology and operations, the company remains focused on building the infrastructure required to support its continued development in the United Kingdom and internationally. The creation of new jobs represents another stage in that development and reflects Seativo's continued investment in the people behind

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Seativo Creates New Jobs as Football Ticketing Platform Continues Expansion News Provided By Seativo October 01, 2026, 07:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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