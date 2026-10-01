Seativo Surpasses 50,000 Customer Bookings In Major 2026 Growth Milestone

SEATIVO HAS GROWN RAPIDLY IN 2026

Seativo passes 50,000 customer bookings as the football ticketing platform continues expanding its UK and international presence in 2026.

- Damon Poole - Director - SEATIVOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seativo, the football ticketing platform available at co, has surpassed 50,000 customer bookings, marking a significant milestone in the company's development and continued expansion during 2026. Reaching more than 50,000 bookings represents an important moment for Seativo as the business continues to grow its football ticketing platform and serve supporters seeking live football experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. For Seativo, the milestone reflects the continued development of a platform built around helping supporters discover opportunities to experience major football matches live.The 50,000-booking milestone represents more than a numerical achievement for Seativo. Each booking is connected with a supporter preparing to experience football in person, often as part of a wider journey involving travel, accommodation and significant anticipation ahead of the match. Customers may be attending a local fixture, travelling across the United Kingdom or organising an international football trip around a particular match. Seativo views those individual experiences as an important part of what the 50,000-booking milestone represents.Seativo has developed its platform around a straightforward objective: making football ticket opportunities easier for supporters to discover. Football fans increasingly begin their matchday planning online, researching fixtures, football tickets, stadiums, transport and accommodation before deciding which matches they want to attend. co has been developed around that digital journey, providing a football-focused destination where supporters can explore relevant ticket opportunities before planning the wider elements of their matchday. Passing 50,000 customer bookings gives Seativo a significant benchmark from which to measure the continued development of that platform.The milestone comes during an important period of expansion for Seativo. Football has become increasingly international, with supporters regularly travelling between cities and countries to experience clubs, competitions and stadiums in person. Fans based outside the United Kingdom travel to experience English football, while British supporters increasingly travel into Europe for major domestic and European fixtures. Seativo is developing its platform around this increasingly international audience, giving supporters a place to discover football experiences that may form the centrepiece of a much larger trip.For an international supporter, attending a football match can represent the culmination of years spent following a club remotely. Flights, hotels and local transport may all be arranged around one fixture, making the football booking an essential component of the overall journey. Domestic supporters can also travel significant distances between cities to experience major matches. Seativo operates within both of those customer journeys and aims to make the process of discovering relevant football ticket opportunities straightforward, whether the supporter is travelling internationally or attending a match closer to home.Reaching more than 50,000 bookings also reflects the increasingly digital nature of football ticketing. Supporters now expect to research football experiences online and make significant parts of their matchday arrangements digitally. Seativo operates within that environment while ultimately connecting customers with an experience that takes place offline, inside a football stadium. A supporter may begin the journey on co, but the destination is the match itself. For Seativo, technology is therefore a way of connecting digital football discovery with the atmosphere and experience of attending live football.As Seativo has moved beyond 50,000 customer bookings, the operational requirements behind the platform have also increased. Supporting a larger audience requires continued investment in technology, customer experience, internal processes and the wider Seativo team. The company views the milestone not as an endpoint but as evidence that Seativo has reached a level of scale from which further development can take place. Seativo intends to continue strengthening the infrastructure behind the platform as its customer base, football offering and international reach develop.Customer experience remains an important part of that strategy. Football bookings can be made well in advance of a fixture, and supporters may have different requirements throughout the period leading up to matchday. Se

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Seativo

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Seativo Surpasses 50,000 Customer Bookings in Major 2026 Growth Milestone News Provided By Seativo October 01, 2026, 07:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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