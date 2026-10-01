Seativo Expands Premier League Ticket Offering For The 2026/27 Season

SEATIVO HAS GROWN RAPIDLY IN 2026

Seativo strengthens its 2026/27 football offering as the ticketing platform expands Premier League match opportunities for UK and international supporters.

- Damon Poole - Director - SEATIVOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seativo, the football ticketing platform available at co, has expanded its Premier League ticket offering for the 2026/27 season, giving supporters more opportunities to discover Premier League tickets and experience English football live. The expansion represents another important stage in the development of Seativo as the platform continues to strengthen its football offering for supporters in the United Kingdom and internationally. Throughout the 2026/27 season, Seativo is focused on connecting customers with relevant Premier League match ticket opportunities through a platform developed specifically around football.The expanded 2026/27 offering reflects the importance of Premier League football to Seativo and its customers. Supporters searching for Premier League tickets, Premier League match tickets and football tickets can use co to explore relevant match opportunities throughout the season. For Seativo, the expansion is about providing greater choice while maintaining the specialist football focus that has shaped the platform. Different supporters want different matchday experiences, and Seativo aims to provide a destination where customers can explore fixtures before deciding which football experience best suits their plans.Premier League football attracts supporters from across the United Kingdom and around the world, creating significant demand for opportunities to experience matches in person. International supporters regularly organise visits to England around Premier League fixtures, while domestic fans travel between cities to follow clubs and attend major matches. Seativo serves both audiences, providing a digital destination where supporters can begin exploring football ticket opportunities before arranging the wider elements of their matchday or trip.For many Seativo customers, purchasing a Premier League ticket is the beginning of a much larger experience. Supporters may arrange rail travel, flights, hotels and entire weekends around a single fixture, particularly when travelling internationally. Seativo recognises that the football ticket often becomes the centrepiece around which everything else is planned. The expanded Seativo Premier League offering for 2026/27 is therefore designed to give supporters more opportunities to identify matches that fit their football interests and travel plans.The continued development of Seativo also reflects the increasingly international nature of Premier League support. Football fans can follow English clubs from virtually anywhere in the world through television, streaming, social media and digital coverage, but experiencing a Premier League match inside a stadium remains fundamentally different. For international supporters who may have followed a club remotely for many years, travelling to England for a match can represent a significant football experience. Seativo wants to help connect those supporters with opportunities to turn that ambition into a real matchday.Seativo's expanded Premier League offering also supports customers based within the United Kingdom. Domestic supporters regularly travel considerable distances to attend matches, visit different stadiums and experience fixtures throughout the season. Some supporters are focused on one club, while others are interested in major matches or visiting different football destinations. Seativo aims to provide relevant ticket opportunities for those different types of customers through co.The 2026/27 expansion comes as Seativo continues to develop its position within football ticketing. The company has built its platform around a straightforward objective: helping supporters discover opportunities to experience major football matches live. Premier League football forms an important part of that proposition because of the competition's substantial domestic and international audience. Expanding the range of relevant Premier League ticket opportunities available through Seativo strengthens the platform while giving customers more reasons to return throughout the football season.Technology remains an important part of the Seativo experience. Modern supporters increasingly begin their matchday planning online, researching fixtures, ticket availability, stadiums, transport and accommodation before deciding which matches to attend. co has been developed around that behaviour, providing a football-focused environment where customers can explore ticket opportunities before making wider plans. For Seativo, technology is ultimately a way of connecting digital football discovery with the physical experience of being inside a stadium.The expanded Premier League ticket offering also reflects Seativo's continued investment in customer choice. Football supporters do not all approach matchdays in the same way. One customer may know exactly which club and fixture they want to attend, while another may be flexible about the opponent or date. International supporters may need to select matches that correspond with existing travel plans, while other customers may choose their travel dates around a particular fixture. Seativo wants its platform to accommodate those different journeys by providing supporters with relevant football ticket opportunities throughout the 2026/27 season.Football tourism is another important part of the environment in which Seativo is developing. Premier League matches attract visitors to cities throughout England, with supporters combining football with accommodation, restaurants, transport and wider tourism experiences. For some international visitors, attending a Premier League match is one activity during a broader trip to the United Kingdom. For others, the football fixture is the primary reason for travelling. Seativo operates within both types of journey and aims to help customers begin with the football experience before organising the rest of their plans.For Seativo, the continued growth of football tourism creates an opportunity to serve supporters whose interest in Premier League football extends beyond their home country. A customer may discover a match through Seativo before booking flights and accommodation around the fixture. Another supporter may already be travelling to England and use co to explore relevant Premier League ticket opportunities during their stay. The expanded 2026/27 offering gives Seativo additional opportunities to serve both audiences.The development also comes as the Seativo brand continues to grow. Seativo wants to become increasingly recognised among supporters searching for football tickets and live matchday experiences. Building that recognition requires more than individual transactions; it requires creating a platform supporters can return to throughout the football calendar. A customer may first discover Seativo while searching for one Premier League fixture before returning later for another domestic or European football experience.Seativo therefore views the 2026/27 Premier League expansion as part of a longer-term relationship with football supporters. The objective is for co to remain relevant whenever customers begin planning another major match. Providing a broader Premier League offering gives supporters more choice and creates additional opportunities for Seativo to demonstrate the football-focused approach behind the platform.The specialist nature of Seativo remains important as the business expands. Football ticketing involves customer expectations that can differ from other live events because supporters frequently have strong relationships with particular clubs, competitions and stadiums. Individual fixtures can carry substantial personal significance, and customers may commit significant time and money to attending. Seativo has developed its platform with those realities in mind and intends to retain that football-first approach as its Premier League offering grows.For Seativo, football tickets represent access to experiences rather than simply individual transactions. A supporter may remember the atmosphere, goals, crowd and journey surrounding a match long after the booking itself. This is particularly relevant to international customers who may only have limited opportunities to experience Premier League football in person. Seativo wants the platform to help supporters discover the matches that can become part of those memories.The 2026/27 expansion also provides Seativo with an opportunity to strengthen the technology and operations supporting its Premier League offering. As the range of football opportunities available through Seativo develops, the company intends to continue investing in the customer experience behind co. Supporting a larger audience requires technology and operational processes capable of serving customers while maintaining a clear and straightforward experience.Seativo expects the 2026/27 season to provide numerous opportunities for supporters with different football interests. Some customers will prioritise particular clubs, while others may focus on major fixtures, stadium experiences or destinations. The expanded Seativo offering is intended to provide flexibility across those different preferences while giving supporters a dedicated platform through which to explore relevant Premier League ticket availability.International development will continue to influence Seativo's approach. Premier League football has a global audience, and supporters from countries around the world travel to England to experience matches live. Seativo wants to continue developing a platform capable of serving those international customers alongside supporters based in the United Kingdom. The company's wider growth strategy reflects the increasingly global nature of football and the willingness of supporters to travel for important live experiences.As Seativo develops its Premier League offering, the company also intends to maintain its focus on the wider supporter journey. Discovering a football ticket is often only the first step. Customers may subsequently arrange transport, accommodation and other elements of their trip around the match. Understanding that wider context helps Seativo maintain a customer perspective as the platform grows.The expanded Premier League offering for 2026/27 represents another milestone in the continued development of Seativo. The company has grown alongside supporters who increasingly research football experiences digitally and travel significant distances to attend matches. Seativo intends to continue adapting its platform to those behaviours while strengthening its presence within football ticketing.For existing Seativo customers, the expansion means additional opportunities to explore Premier League matches during the 2026/27 season. For supporters discovering Seativo for the first time, Premier League ticket searches may provide an introduction to a platform focused specifically on football. In both cases, Seativo wants the experience to create a relationship that extends beyond one individual fixture.The company believes the future of Seativo will be shaped by a combination of football, technology, customer experience and international growth. Expanding the Premier League ticket offering forms an important part of that strategy because it connects Seativo with one of the largest audiences in club football while providing customers with access to a broad calendar of matchday opportunities.Seativo intends to continue strengthening its football offering throughout the 2026/27 season while developing the infrastructure behind the platform. Greater choice for customers must be supported by technology and operations capable of handling a growing audience, and Seativo views investment in those areas as an important component of sustainable expansion.For Seativo, the purpose behind that investment remains straightforward: helping supporters experience football live. Television and digital media allow fans to follow Premier League football from almost anywhere, but attending a match provides an experience that cannot be completely replicated remotely. The atmosphere before kick-off, supporters arriving around the stadium and the reaction of the crowd all contribute to the appeal of live football.The expanded 2026/27 Premier League offering gives Seativo more opportunities to connect supporters with those experiences. Whether a customer is planning a first Premier League match, following a club throughout the season or organising an international football trip to England, Seativo aims to provide a football-focused destination from which that journey can begin.Supporters interested in Premier League tickets for the 2026/27 season can visit co to explore relevant ticket opportunities. As Seativo continues to expand its Premier League offering, the company remains focused on giving supporters greater choice while strengthening the technology, operations and customer experience behind its football ticketing platform.Seativo is a football-focused digital ticketing platform connecting supporters with opportunities to experience major football matches live. Through co, customers can discover fixtures, explore relevant ticket availability and plan matchday experiences through a platform developed specifically around football supporters. With an expanded Premier League ticket offering for the 2026/27 season, Seativo continues to develop its presence in football ticketing while serving customers in the United Kingdom and internationally.For Premier League tickets, football tickets, 2026/27 match availability and further information about Seativo, visit co.SEATIVO

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Seativo Expands Premier League Ticket Offering for the 2026/27 Season News Provided By Seativo October 01, 2026, 07:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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