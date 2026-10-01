EFESO Management Consultants Recognized Among Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EFESO has been recognized among Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026, reflecting its expertise and client impact worldwide.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The recognition highlights EFESO's position as a trusted partner in operations strategy, performance improvement, and transformation consulting.EFESO Management Consultants has been recognized among the Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026, a ranking developed in partnership with Statista that identifies consulting firms most highly recommended by clients and industry peers worldwide.The distinction reflects EFESO's continued commitment to helping organizations improve performance, accelerate transformation, strengthen competitiveness, and create sustainable value through a combination of strategic expertise and hands-on implementation.The Forbes ranking is based on recommendations from consultants and clients across multiple countries, industries, and consulting disciplines. Firms included in the ranking are recognized for the quality of their services, expertise, and client impact.For more than four decades, EFESO has partnered with leading organizations across industries to improve operational performance, optimize supply chains, transform industrial footprints, enhance asset productivity, and drive sustainable growth.This recognition reinforces EFESO's position as a global consulting partner focused on helping companies navigate increasingly complex challenges through practical, results-oriented solutions.About EFESO Management ConsultantsEFESO Management Consultants is a global leader in operations strategy and performance improvement.We deliver real results, together with clients across industries, creating outcomes that make a tangible difference - improvements you can see, feel, and measure.Our expertise spans operations strategy and transformation, transactions and turnaround, R&D and product profitability, cost and value engineering, manufacturing, procurement, and supply chain. We driving 1,500+ projects annually in over 75 countries. Committed to collaboration and measurable impact, we help build resilient, future-ready businesses.EFESO. Real results, Together

Sabrina Laborde

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EFESO Management Consultants Recognized Among Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 News Provided By EFESO Consulting October 01, 2026, 07:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods



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