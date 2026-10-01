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Beauty's Next Ingredient Trends Take Center Stage At COSME Week OSAKA 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) What ingredients are shaping the future of beauty? From established skincare staples such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to emerging innovations like exosomes, microbiome-focused formulations and NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide), ingredient development continues to influence how beauty products are formulated, marketed and brought to consumers.
Taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2026, at INTEX Osaka, Japan, COSME Week OSAKA provides beauty professionals with an opportunity to explore these trends through finished products, ingredients and formulation technologies while connecting directly with the companies driving innovation across the sector.
The exhibition combines COSME OSAKA and COSME Tech OSAKA, bringing together suppliers and manufacturers from across the beauty value chain. More than 220 exhibitors are expected to showcase ingredients, OEM/ODM services, packaging solutions and finished cosmetics, enabling visitors to compare products and technologies firsthand.
Key Ingredients and Formulations to Watch
This year's Featured Ingredients showcase highlights a broad range of ingredients and product concepts spanning skincare, inner beauty and cosmetic development.
Advanced Beauty Technologies: Exosomes and NMN
Interest in advanced beauty ingredients continues to grow, particularly in categories focused on skin health and longevity. ANTI-AGEING features exosomes in a multifunctional formulation that combines stem cell culture ingredients with vitamin C derivatives. Meanwhile, Dr incorporates NMN alongside liposomal vitamin C, demonstrating how multiple trending ingredients can be integrated into a single product.
These examples offer buyers, formulators and product developers insight into how emerging ingredients are being translated into commercial beauty products.
New Approaches to Familiar Ingredients
Long-established skincare ingredients are also being reimagined through innovative delivery systems and formulations.
Wave Corporation presents a dissolving sheet mask that utilizes hyaluronic acid in a format designed to deliver moisture directly to the skin. Meanwhile, aci showcases a formulation containing 25% pure vitamin C, illustrating continued demand for ingredient-focused skincare products with high concentrations of active ingredients.
Together, these products demonstrate how established ingredients continue to evolve through advances in concentration, formulation and delivery methods.
Microbiome and Botanical Innovation
Beyond performance-focused actives, ingredient development is increasingly exploring approaches inspired by skin balance and naturally derived solutions.
Enzyme incorporates microbiome ingredients into a lotion formulated to support a balanced skincare routine, while FUJI SANGYO offers specialty botanical extracts sourced from carefully selected plants for beauty and personal care applications.
These exhibitors highlight the diversity of today's ingredient landscape, from finished skincare concepts to raw materials that could inform future product development.
Experience Ingredients Beyond the Specification Sheet
While ingredient claims and technical data provide valuable information, seeing how ingredients are formulated, packaged and positioned within finished products offers additional insight.
At COSME Week OSAKA, visitors can evaluate products and technologies in person, discuss formulation strategies with exhibitors and explore potential sourcing, manufacturing and business partnerships.
In addition to exosomes, NMN, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and microbiome-focused ingredients, the Featured Ingredients showcase includes silica collagen, glutathione and azelaic acid, providing further inspiration across skincare, wellness and cosmetic development.
Whether sourcing finished products, researching ingredients for future launches or identifying manufacturing partners, attendees can gain a comprehensive view of the latest developments shaping the beauty industry.
Plan Your Visit
COSME Week OSAKA 2026 is a B2B exhibition for professionals in the cosmetics and beauty industry. Visitor registration is required for admission.
Taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2026, at INTEX Osaka, Japan, COSME Week OSAKA provides beauty professionals with an opportunity to explore these trends through finished products, ingredients and formulation technologies while connecting directly with the companies driving innovation across the sector.
The exhibition combines COSME OSAKA and COSME Tech OSAKA, bringing together suppliers and manufacturers from across the beauty value chain. More than 220 exhibitors are expected to showcase ingredients, OEM/ODM services, packaging solutions and finished cosmetics, enabling visitors to compare products and technologies firsthand.
Key Ingredients and Formulations to Watch
This year's Featured Ingredients showcase highlights a broad range of ingredients and product concepts spanning skincare, inner beauty and cosmetic development.
Advanced Beauty Technologies: Exosomes and NMN
Interest in advanced beauty ingredients continues to grow, particularly in categories focused on skin health and longevity. ANTI-AGEING features exosomes in a multifunctional formulation that combines stem cell culture ingredients with vitamin C derivatives. Meanwhile, Dr incorporates NMN alongside liposomal vitamin C, demonstrating how multiple trending ingredients can be integrated into a single product.
These examples offer buyers, formulators and product developers insight into how emerging ingredients are being translated into commercial beauty products.
New Approaches to Familiar Ingredients
Long-established skincare ingredients are also being reimagined through innovative delivery systems and formulations.
Wave Corporation presents a dissolving sheet mask that utilizes hyaluronic acid in a format designed to deliver moisture directly to the skin. Meanwhile, aci showcases a formulation containing 25% pure vitamin C, illustrating continued demand for ingredient-focused skincare products with high concentrations of active ingredients.
Together, these products demonstrate how established ingredients continue to evolve through advances in concentration, formulation and delivery methods.
Microbiome and Botanical Innovation
Beyond performance-focused actives, ingredient development is increasingly exploring approaches inspired by skin balance and naturally derived solutions.
Enzyme incorporates microbiome ingredients into a lotion formulated to support a balanced skincare routine, while FUJI SANGYO offers specialty botanical extracts sourced from carefully selected plants for beauty and personal care applications.
These exhibitors highlight the diversity of today's ingredient landscape, from finished skincare concepts to raw materials that could inform future product development.
Experience Ingredients Beyond the Specification Sheet
While ingredient claims and technical data provide valuable information, seeing how ingredients are formulated, packaged and positioned within finished products offers additional insight.
At COSME Week OSAKA, visitors can evaluate products and technologies in person, discuss formulation strategies with exhibitors and explore potential sourcing, manufacturing and business partnerships.
In addition to exosomes, NMN, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and microbiome-focused ingredients, the Featured Ingredients showcase includes silica collagen, glutathione and azelaic acid, providing further inspiration across skincare, wellness and cosmetic development.
Whether sourcing finished products, researching ingredients for future launches or identifying manufacturing partners, attendees can gain a comprehensive view of the latest developments shaping the beauty industry.
Plan Your Visit
COSME Week OSAKA 2026 is a B2B exhibition for professionals in the cosmetics and beauty industry. Visitor registration is required for admission.
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