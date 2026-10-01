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Union Mutual Fund Adds A Jingle 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye' To Its Investor Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 1, 2026: Music is often said to be soul of the universe and Union Mutual Fund is using that for its latest investor education and awareness campaign, 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye'. The fund house has released a jingle to highlight the importance of having a considered approach to investing rather than relying on guesswork.
The campaign uses familiar investing conversations and situations to underline that financial decisions need a method, discipline and a clear understanding of one's investment approach.
The campaign is built around a simple thought: investing should not be about taking a chance, but about having a tareeka, a solid method. Through its music-led format, Union Mutual Fund aims to make this message easy to understand and remember for investors across age groups.
From 'Tukka' to 'Tareeka'
Investors often encounter market noise, trends and short-term opinions while making investment decisions. The campaign encourages them to look beyond these distractions and focus on a more structured approach to investing.
The jingle brings this message into an everyday setting, making the idea of disciplined investing accessible without relying on financial jargon. The investor education and awareness campaign also connects with the broader need for investors to understand their financial goals, risk considerations and the role of diversification while building their portfolios.
Through 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye', Union Mutual Fund seeks to start a larger conversation around investing with greater awareness and consistency, while making financial communication more engaging and relatable.
About Union Mutual Fund
Union Mutual Fund is sponsored by Union Bank of India and Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. The fund house offers a range of mutual fund solutions across equity, fixed income and hybrid categories, catering to investors with different financial objectives and risk profiles.
The campaign uses familiar investing conversations and situations to underline that financial decisions need a method, discipline and a clear understanding of one's investment approach.
The campaign is built around a simple thought: investing should not be about taking a chance, but about having a tareeka, a solid method. Through its music-led format, Union Mutual Fund aims to make this message easy to understand and remember for investors across age groups.
From 'Tukka' to 'Tareeka'
Investors often encounter market noise, trends and short-term opinions while making investment decisions. The campaign encourages them to look beyond these distractions and focus on a more structured approach to investing.
The jingle brings this message into an everyday setting, making the idea of disciplined investing accessible without relying on financial jargon. The investor education and awareness campaign also connects with the broader need for investors to understand their financial goals, risk considerations and the role of diversification while building their portfolios.
Through 'Tukka Nahi, Tareeka Chahiye', Union Mutual Fund seeks to start a larger conversation around investing with greater awareness and consistency, while making financial communication more engaging and relatable.
About Union Mutual Fund
Union Mutual Fund is sponsored by Union Bank of India and Daiichi Life Holdings, Inc. The fund house offers a range of mutual fund solutions across equity, fixed income and hybrid categories, catering to investors with different financial objectives and risk profiles.
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