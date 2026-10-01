Amazing Example Of How We Can Fight Terrorism Together: Israel Envoy Hails Capt Smit Machchhar (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis, terming it an "amazing example" of how the people of the two nations can fight terrorism together and not surrender to terrorists.

In an interview with IANS, Reuven Azar said he is not aware whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, have spoken about the incident, but added that the counter-terrorism agencies of the two nations remain in close contact.

On how he sees the role of the Indian pilot and passengers in this incident, he said, "...We know that in order to fight terrorism, it is not enough for governments to work together. It is essential that people work together as well, as we saw yesterday. I think this is an amazing example of how we can determine our destiny by being involved, by not surrendering to terrorists and by working together at a personal level. And this is exactly what happened yesterday."

On Wednesday, the co-pilot of a flydubai flight, which was carrying over 170 passengers, tried to sabotage the aircraft and later stabbed Machchhar, who was trying to prevent him from doing so.

At the time, the Boeing 737, cruising at about 34,000 feet, began dropping at roughly 23,000 feet per minute before reaching about 15,600 feet. However, Machchhar fought back the co-pilot, resisted him, and opened the cockpit door so that passengers and crew members could overpower him.

When asked whether PM Modi and PM Netanyahu have spoken about the incident, he responded, "I am not aware that the leaders have spoken to each other at this point in time. I think we continue to be in close contact. Our counter-terrorism agencies are in constant dialogue, and I'm sure that whether it is at the highest level, or at the medium and operational levels, we will share information and continue working together to create a situation in which we do everything needed to fight terrorism."

Earlier, Azar said he was praying for Captain Machchhar's recovery and described him as an experienced and gifted pilot.

"Together with Israel, India, UAE, I pray for the life of Captain Smit Machchhar, the experienced and gifted hero Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073. His courage & the courage of other Israeli & Emirati passengers and crew members saved the lives of 180 souls," Azar posted on X.

Azar also used the occasion to call for unity against terrorism, declaring: "United against terrorism".