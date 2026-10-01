Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang Speak About Special Connection Of 'Arjun Bewakoof' With Prayagraj

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actors Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang expressed their special connection with Prayagraj while speaking about their film 'Arjun Bewakoof'.

Sanjay recalled his wish for the film's journey to begin in Allahabad, while Rajesh described Prayagraj as a sacred land where he always feels blessed and receives immense affection from the people.

Sanjay said in a statement: "I had a wish in life that the first time I saw the sea in Bombay would be special, but that couldn't happen. That wish remained just a wish, and instead, I saw the sea at Kanyakumari for the first time.”

She added:“Similarly, I had a wish that the journey of Arjun Bewakoof would begin in Allahabad, and that I should be present when that beginning happened. But unfortunately, that couldn't happen. Smita is like a daughter of our family, and I am with you, Smita.”

“To all the people of Allahabad and Prayagraj who have supported Arjun Bewakoof, thank you. Thank you so much. Long live Arjun Bewakoof!"

Arjun Bewakoof is described as a genre-blending entertainer that combines neo-noir suspense, dark comedy, starring Sanjay, Rajesh, Dolly Singh, Anand Raaj, Malvi Malhotra, Jigisha Joshi, Shikhar Mishra, Satendra Yadav.

It is directed by Smita Singh and written by Anand Raaj. The teaser was officially launched in Prayagraj.

Rajesh addressed the people of Prayagraj said: "Prayagraj is such a sacred land. Whenever I come here, I feel blessed by this land and I always receive so much love from the people of Prayagraj. The people of Prayagraj themselves have made a very lovely film on the soil of Prayagraj, titled Arjun Bewakoof.”

“The teaser of the film was launched in Prayagraj on September 26. I am also a small part of this film. I apologise that I was unable to come because I am busy with a shoot here. But whenever the film releases, and whenever there is any event related to the film in the future, I will definitely come. Because I always love coming to Prayagraj. Thank you audience for supporting this film so much."

Produced by 8th Pillars Motion Pictures, the upcoming film is extensively shot in Prayagraj and appears to capture the chaos and eccentricity of its setting, with the teaser promising a genre-blending cinematic experience driven by crime, suspense and situational humour.