Subhash Ghai Asks 'What's So Special About Aamir Khan?'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared a special post celebrating superstar Aamir Khan and highlighted what, according to him, makes the superstar one of the most distinctive personalities in Indian cinema.

Subhash Ghai listed five milestones from Aamir's career, including Lagaan, Dangal, Taare Zameen Par and Sitaare Zameen Par, while also praising him as an actor, producer and philanthropist.

Sharing a picture with Aamir on his social media account, Subhash Ghai asked,“WHAT'S SO SPECIAL ABOUT AAMIR KHAN?” WHATS SO SPECIAL ABOUT AAMIR KHAN? 1. LAGAAN: he brought indian commercial cinema to OSCAR n placed india in the forefront

2. DANGAL: played as father from Indian soil n became a record breaking blockbuster worldwide including china.

3 TAARE ZAMEEN PAR; produced a blockbuster cult film which change the mindset of Indian on issue of dyslexia.

4. SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR - produced n acted another superhit film on spirits of handicaps. As a memorable film

5. AAMIR KHAN: most loved n versatile actor on big screen n a profound producer -a philosopher philanthropist n great friend to Hindi film industry. Thank u aamir.”

Calling Aamir“the most loved and versatile actor on the big screen”, Subhash Ghai further praised him as“a profound producer, a philosopher, philanthropist and a great friend to the Hindi film industry.”

Talking about Subhash Ghai and Aamir Khan, the two have not collaborated on a feature film as actor and director.

Subhash Ghai had previously spoken about working with Aamir on Saudagar. The filmmaker had revealed that Aamir had been considered for a role in the 1991 film, although the collaboration ultimately did not materialise.

Talking about Aamir Khan's work and personal life, the superstar turned 61 in March 2026, was in news for his personal life after he married longtime girlfriend Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony at his Mumbai home on July 5, 2026.

–IANS

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