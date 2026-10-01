Parmish Verma Wishes Daughter Sadaa 'Independence To Conquer Her Own World' Amid Separation From Geet Grewal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma penned a heartfelt birthday note for his daughter Sadaa.

He wished her strength, independence, and the courage to follow her own path. Sharing a special message for his little girl, Parmish wrote on Instagram,“Happy Birthday, Sadaa. You are the greatest gift Waheguru ever placed in my hands and the greatest responsibility my heart will ever carry.”

The 'Gaal Ni Kadni' singer went on to wish that Sadaa grows up to be strong enough to build a life of her own and brave enough to follow her dreams.“May you have the independence to conquer your own world, the wisdom to know your worth, and the courage to never settle for anything less than what your heart deserves,” he wrote.

Parmish also assured his daughter that his love and support would always remain with her, regardless of where life takes her.“And no matter how big you grow, how far you travel, or how many mountains you climb, always know this: Your Dad has your back. Always,” he wrote, while seeking Waheguru's blessings for her and wishing her a beautiful life. Concluding his note, the singer wrote,“I love you more than words will ever be able to explain. Happy Birthday, my little girl.”

The carousel of photos features Parmish Verma sharing candid moments with his little girl, Sadaa. In the pictures, he is seen spending quality time with his daughter, while other glimpses capture Sadaa posing alongside her grandparents.

The birthday message comes amid Parmish and his wife, Geet Grewal's, separation.

The Punjabi singer-actor recently confirmed his separation from Geet Grewal through a statement on social media. He also revealed that he is currently seeing someone.

His statement came after weeks of online speculation and trolling over his alleged relationship with actress and model Harman Brar, as well as claims that he had been unfaithful to Geet.

The couple has a daughter, Sadaa, and Parmish has continued to share his affection for her through his social media posts.

He had written,“Being a man makes you a convenient psychological scapegoat; blame the gender, simplify the story, and the mob gets to feel morally superior. I understand the psychology of it, and I accept the burden without resentment. When I was drowning, nobody came to save me. I dealt with my own consequences, carried my own pain, and learned to stand again. That, too, is being a man.”

“So is having the discipline to respect my ex-wife, respect the woman in my life today, and never confuse bitterness with masculinity. What isn't manhood is weakness disguised as virtue, becoming a weasel in a mob, feeding an agenda for attention and money, and calling cowardice morality. I know what I am. I would rather be hated for standing upright than applauded for crawling with the crowd. I'm proud of the man I became,” he added.