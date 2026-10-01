Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress, Lop Gandhi Of Casting Doubt On Election Commission

MENAFN - IANS) Kolar (Karnataka), Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Thursday accused the Congress and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create doubts about the Election Commission.

Speaking to reporters after participating in prayers at the Sri Vighneshwara Temple at Kurudumale in Mulbagal taluk as part of the BJP's 'Booth Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra', Vijayendra alleged the Congress was resorting to such allegations out of frustration.

His remarks came amid the ongoing political controversy over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Vijayendra alleged that the Congress and LoP Gandhi were unable to accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and the progress of the country under his leadership. He claimed the people had understood what he described as the Congress'“drama”.

On the drought situation, Vijayendra criticised the Karnataka government for failing to provide the relief sought by the BJP for farmers. He said the BJP had demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare as compensation but alleged that the government had provided only Rs 2,500.

“The state government is like being alive but dead when it comes to farmers,” he said.

Vijayendra also criticised the government's proposed increase in fines for traffic violations. Referring to the proposal to impose a Rs 5,000 fine for riding on one-way roads, he said the government should take action against violations but alleged that the move amounted to putting an additional burden on people.

Vijayendra also referred to a letter reportedly written by Congress MLA Ashok Rai alleging that an eight per cent commission had to be paid to ministers.

He said the BJP would work to defeat what he described as the“anti-people” Congress government in the next elections and expressed confidence that an NDA government led by the BJP would come to power in Karnataka.

Vijayendra said the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra had begun after prayers at the temple and was also aimed at highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service. He said the party would continue the Seva Sankalpa campaign in the Bangarpet and KGF Assembly constituencies.

With Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections expected in the state, Vijayendra said the yatra would also focus on motivating party workers. He called upon BJP workers to work towards increasing the party's representation from Kolar district in future elections.