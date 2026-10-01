IND Vs SL, Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Quickfire 21-Ball 38 On Sluggish Pitch Leaves Fans In Awe

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a masterclass in composure and tactical brilliance during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal clash against Sri Lanka at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Thursday, October 1.

After being put to bat first by Sri Lanka captain Sahan Arachchige, Team India capitalised on the opportunity to post a total of 169/7 in 20 overs and set a 170-run target for the Lions to chase. Ishan Kishan led the batting with an unbeaten knock of 80 off 46 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed his firepower at the top with a quickfire 21-ball 38.

Apart from Ishan and Sooryavanshi, the rest of India's batting line-up struggled to find momentum against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack on the sluggish surface, as early wickets left the Men in Blue fighting hard to post a respectable total on the board.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Quickfire Knock Steals the Spotlight

As Team India managed to post a respectable total on the board amid early setbacks, the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive start completely shifted the narrative. Making his Asian Games debut after being dropped from India's playing XI for a historic T20I match against Japan, Sooryavanshi wasted no time in stamping his class on the big stage.

Playing on a sluggish pitch, which offers assistance to spinners, the young batting prodigy showed exceptional judgment and game awareness. After India lost two early wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, Vaibhav shouldered the responsibility of anchoring the innings, showcasing maturity beyond his years.

Sticking to his attacking style of batting, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled out a range of shots from his arsenal, including six fours and two sixes, to race to 38 off just 21 balls before being dismissed by Tharindu Ratnayake.

A fiery cameo by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi up top He walks back for 38(21) and #TeamIndia are 62/3 after 7 overs ▶️ #AsianGames twitter/bmBm1W8Acn

- BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 36 runs through boundaries, meaning he scored 94.7% of his runs in boundaries alone, highlighting his relentless boundary-hitting capability on a day when every other batter found timing hard to come by.

When other Indian batters, except for Ishan Kishan, struggled to build momentum on a sluggish pitch, the 15-year-old batting prodigy showed once again that fearless batsmanship requires no calendar limits, transforming a tricky powerplay into a stage for absolute authority.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Calculated Attack Earns Fan Praise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's calculated aggression on a sluggish pitch in Nisshin has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the youngster's maturity, shot selection, and ability to adapt to challenging conditions.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Sooryavanshi for maintaining his attacking approach despite the challenging batting conditions, while others highlighted his maturity and game awareness at just 15 years of age. Some described the knock as 'calculated dominance' and praised his ability to pick the right deliveries.

Another section of fans called the youngster a 'generational talent' while highlighting his ability to perform on difficult pitches, noting that he can 'take the pitch out of the equation' even when the surface offers assistance to the bowlers.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is playing gem of a knock, calculated dominance on such a difficult, sluggish pitch. Excellent call by the management to get him into the XI#AsianGame2026 #IndvsSL

- Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is showing maturity well beyond his years. This isn't just power hitting, it's calculated domination on a pitch that's offering plenty to the bowlers game awareness from Vaibhav. Picking the right balls, respecting the conditions, and still...

- Abhi (@Abhi4Ahead) October 1, 2026

WELL PLAYED, VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI - In a tough pitch, when everyone struggled, it's again Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scored 38 runs from just 21 balls, we are witnessing a generational talent. twitter/C6fwhIkJdx

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi offering a glimpse of exactly why he is such a virtuoso and why his name should always find a place on the team sheet. On a surface that is anything but a featherbed, he's showcasing the range, skill and sheer quality that make him such a special talent.

- Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 1, 2026

Nice stuff, Vaibhav. Give yourself time and balls, not the easiest pitch to counter will decide the game. Lets see.

- Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 1, 2026

The number of times Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown his skill in big moments and on tough pitches is just incredible. And he's only 15 years old.

- Bhawana (@cricbhawana) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he takes the pitch out of the equation. Even on a tough pitch, he can bat. Abhishek and Sanju Samson got out cheaply, which means the pitch is not flat and has slight assistance for bowlers.

- Sai (@akakrcb6) October 1, 2026

Well played VaibhavSuryavanshiOn a tough pitch, when everyone struggled, it's again Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scored 38 runs from just 21 balls generational talent fr. twitter/vo9HOEOmbm

- Vaibhavnation (@Haraeyram) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a sensible game considering the pitch condition 38(21) is a good score in that condition

- CSK Core (@CSKCore) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a different beat in knockouts!! 4 6 4It does not matter how tricky the pitch, he just keep banging where everyone is struggling, he is playing with 200+ strike rate. Insane. twitter/bGFmf18l4N

- SarvottamCric (@SarvottamCric) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed a better understanding of how to play on this pitch than Abhishek Sharma Samson disappointed in the manner he got out, bowled off a one that came in straight with the arm. He should have anticipated that pitches that are offering assistance...

- Sports Pulse (@SportsPuls21998) October 1, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his T20I debut against England in July this year and had a breakthrough series against Zimbabwe, where he had a 151-run campaign and was adjudged Player of the Series.

In seven T20I matches, Sooryavanshi has accumulated 231 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 33.00 and an impressive strike rate of 187.80.

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