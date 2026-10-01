2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts: Why Supreme Court Stayed Death Penalty Of Convict Ahmed Bawa

Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the execution of the death penalty awarded to Indian Mujahideen operative Ahmed Bawa alias Abbu Abubakar Barelvi in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, AG Masih and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Gujarat government on Bawa's plea challenging the Gujarat High Court judgment, which had upheld the death sentence given to him by the trial court. The Supreme Court also called for the records of the trial court and stayed the execution of the death sentence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the government, told the bench that the case was a serious one.

2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts killed 56

The case relates to a series of 21 bomb blasts that struck different parts of Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008. The explosions took place over around 70 minutes and killed 56 people. More than 200 others were injured. The attack also included explosions at hospitals where victims of the blasts were being taken for treatment. It was the first terror attack in India in which medical facilities were also targeted.

The blasts led to a major investigation involving Indian Mujahideen members and their alleged associates.

Gujarat High Court upheld 38 death sentences

On July 7 this year, the Gujarat High Court upheld the death sentences of 38 Indian Mujahideen operatives in the case. The court also confirmed life imprisonment for 11 other convicts.

Gujarat High Court upholds the sentences of all the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

#WATCH | Ahmedabad | On the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case, Government Prosecutor Amit Patel says, "The Special Court has awarded death sentence to 38 people and life imprisonment for 11 people - their appeals are dismissed and the confirmation case is allowed by the Division... twitter/vG8McpRtda

- ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

While upholding the capital punishment, the High Court referred to the large number of deaths and injuries, the scale of the conspiracy and the prosecution's case that the attacks were intended to create widespread terror.

The High Court said the roles of the 38 convicts and their criminal antecedents had been established during the trial. It also noted that the special court had considered both aggravating and mitigating circumstances before deciding the sentences.

The court said the way the blasts were carried out showed the extent of the conspiracy and the loss of innocent lives.

It also noted that some convicts had criminal antecedents and that none had shown remorse. The judgment further referred to disciplinary action taken against some of them during their imprisonment.

11 convicts get life imprisonment

The High Court upheld life sentences for 11 other accused, finding their involvement in the wider conspiracy established but treating their roles differently from those of the 38 sentenced to death.

According to the judgment, the prosecution established that these convicts had taken part in terror training camps in Gujarat and Kerala and had provided logistical support.

Their alleged roles included procuring scooters, plastic containers and clocks used in the conspiracy. Some were also accused of arranging accommodation and shelter for other accused persons.

The High Court said the prosecution had successfully established these roles through the evidence presented during the trial.

78 accused were put on trial

A total of 78 people were put on trial in the case.

The investigation involved 35 police cases, including 20 FIRs linked to the Ahmedabad blasts and 15 cases concerning unexploded bombs recovered in Surat. These cases were later clubbed together for the trial.

In February 2022, a special court convicted 49 accused. The court sentenced 38 of them to death and awarded life imprisonment to 11 others. The remaining convicted persons received different sentences.

A special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 of 49 convicts to death in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case. 11 were given life imprisonment until death.56 people were killed in 2008 Ahmedabad blasts. twitter/kcK2T2kJ45

- Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 18, 2022

The 2022 verdict was significant as it was the first time an Indian court had sentenced 38 people to death in a single case.

The Gujarat government had subsequently sought confirmation of the death sentences from the High Court.

High Court cites scale of terror conspiracy

While confirming the sentences, the Gujarat High Court pointed to the scale of the attack and the loss of life.

The court referred to the 'humongous' nature of the conspiracy, the intention to create widespread terror and the impact of the blasts on innocent people.

It also upheld the fines imposed on the convicts. The court said the scale of the offence, damage to public property and large number of deaths and injuries justified the financial penalties.

The High Court's judgment is now being challenged before the Supreme Court by at least one of the death-row convicts.

Compensation ordered for victims' families

The High Court also directed the Gujarat government to pay compensation to the victims' families.

Families of those killed in the blasts are to receive Rs 10 lakh each, while those who suffered grievous injuries are to receive Rs 5 lakh each.

The court directed that the compensation be paid before March 30, 2027.

Safdar Nagori among the convicts

The convicts include Safdar Nagori, a former leader of the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), along with associates from several states.

On 26 July 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts hit Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes.56 people were killed, and over 200 people were injured.49 perpetrators from several states were convicted. Now, after 18 years, the Gujarat High Court has upheld the death sentences of 38... twitter/9nKDfU6rfR

- Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) July 7, 2026

Safdar Nagori in his confession said Pakistan along with Congress were behind Samjhauta express train blast twitter/ivoQNlH7j3

- Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 24, 2017

New Delhi: On the acquittal of all 7 accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "On February 18, 2007, the Samjhauta Express blast took place. In this case, two key SIMI operatives, Asadullah Al-Ghalib and Safdar Nagori, had accepted their involvement... twitter/LexJAd75RT

- IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2025

The accused came from states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. The prosecution case covered both the Ahmedabad blasts and the recovery of unexploded bombs in Surat.

The Supreme Court's order on Thursday does not decide the final outcome of Bawa's appeal. It has only stayed his execution while the court considers his challenge to the High Court judgment.

(With inputs from agencies)