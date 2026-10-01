Proptech Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|eVoost AI
|~USD 2.2 Million
|In 2026, eVoost AI raised Series A funding to support the development and scaling of its AI-driven property technology, targeting automation and intelligence for real-estate operations.
|Keyper
|~USD 11 Million
|In 2026, Keyper secured Series A funding to support the expansion of its digital real estate investment and property platform and its services for property investors.
|Truva
|~USD 9 Million
|In January 2026, Truva raised funding to support expansion into Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, enhancement of its real estate intelligence platform, and inventory-linked working capital for staging, legal checks, and transaction execution.
Higher Property Outsourcing and Smart Building Adoption Drive Market
Property owners and large occupiers are increasingly outsourcing building operations, property administration, and workplace services, increasing demand for property management software, facility management, and digital property management platforms.
The adoption of connected building equipment is creating demand for systems that monitor occupancy, energy use, maintenance, and building operations. The use of IoT-enabled buildings and building automation is therefore expanding the need for real estate technology that connects operational data with day-to-day property management.Market Restraints
Legacy Building Systems and Data Interoperability Gaps Restrict PropTech Market Expansion
Existing properties often contain older HVAC, access control, lighting, and security systems that use different communication standards. Connecting these systems with newer real estate technology platforms increases integration effort and limits uniform deployment across older buildings.
Property information is also stored in different formats across leasing, maintenance, accounting, and facility systems. These fragmented data structures complicate unified digital real estate management and reduce the effectiveness of platforms that depend on connected property information.Market Opportunities
Development of Tenant Experience Platforms and Real Estate Investment Analytics Offers Market Opportunities
Providers can develop digital platforms that combine tenant management, visitor services, maintenance requests, amenity booking, and building communications. These capabilities create specialized solutions for landlords seeking to improve tenant interaction across commercial and residential properties.
Advanced real estate analytics also creates opportunities to support property acquisition, portfolio evaluation, asset performance tracking, and investment planning. Linking operational and financial information gives real estate investment teams additional tools for evaluating assets and managing portfolio performance.PropTech Market Segmentation Analysis By Solution Type
The integrated platform and software segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, supported by the need to centralize property operations, tenant management, leasing, and financial workflows within a unified system.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for outsourced technology management and ongoing operational support. Managed services allow property organizations to access specialized capabilities without maintaining all technology functions internally.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Offering
The software segment accounted for a share of 48.2% in 2025, owing to the adoption of digital tools for property management, leasing, financial operations, and tenant engagement. Software platforms help automate routine property workflows and improve access to operational data.
The asset management segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, fueled by the demand for digital tools that improve portfolio visibility and support property-level financial and operational decisions.By Software
The property management segment accounted for a share of 27.3% in 2025, supported by the need to automate rent collection, maintenance coordination, tenant communication, and lease administration. Digital property management tools help streamline daily operations across multiple properties.
The reporting and analytics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, propelled by the demand for real-time property performance data and data-driven decision-making. Analytics tools help users identify operational trends and evaluate financial and occupancy metrics.By Asset Management
The portfolio management segment accounted for a share of 32.7% in 2025, owing to the need to monitor multiple properties, assess portfolio performance, and manage investment decisions through centralized digital tools.
The on- and offline rent payments segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for convenient digital payment options alongside traditional payment methods.By Sales and Advertisements
The customer relationship management segment accounted for a share of 25.8% in 2025, supported by the need to organize tenant and prospect information, manage leads, and coordinate communications across property sales and leasing activities. CRM platforms help property businesses manage customer interactions more systematically.
The customer experience management segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing focus on tenant engagement and personalized interactions throughout the property lifecycle. Digital experience tools help organizations improve communication and responsiveness.By Customer Experience Management
The CRM analytics segment accounted for a share of 31.4% in 2025, owing to the need to analyze customer interactions, preferences, and engagement patterns. These insights help property organizations improve targeting and make more informed customer management decisions.
The marketing automation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, driven by the use of automated campaigns for lead nurturing, tenant communication, and property promotion. Automation enables organizations to deliver timely communications across multiple digital channels.By Services
The professional services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, supported by demand for implementation, integration, customization, and consulting related to PropTech platforms. These services help organizations adapt digital solutions to their property workflows.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing outsourcing of technology management and ongoing platform support.By Property Type
The residential segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of digital tools for tenant management, rent collection, leasing, and property maintenance.
The commercial and industrial segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, propelled by the need to manage complex leasing, occupancy, maintenance, and asset performance requirements.By Residential
The single-family housing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, supported by increasing use of digital platforms for leasing, tenant communication, maintenance, and rent management. These tools help streamline operations across dispersed residential properties.
The multi-family housing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, driven by the need to manage larger tenant volumes, recurring payments, maintenance requests, and building operations through centralized platforms.By Commercial and Industrial
The office spaces segment accounted for a share of 36.2% in 2025, owing to the need for digital management of leases, occupancy, facilities, and tenant services across office properties.
The hotel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, driven by adoption of PropTech solutions for smart hotel operations, automated guest services, energy management, predictive maintenance, and digital property management systems.By Deployment
The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, driven by demand for scalable property software, remote accessibility, and centralized data management. Cloud deployment allows property teams to access operational information across locations without maintaining extensive local infrastructure.
The on-premises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, supported by organizations that require greater control over property data and internal technology infrastructure.By End User
The property managers segment accounted for a share of 34.6% in 2025, supported by the need to automate leasing, tenant communication, rent collection, maintenance, and property reporting.
The property investors segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for digital tools that provide portfolio visibility and support investment analysis. These platforms help investors monitor asset performance, financial metrics, and property level trends.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.PropTech Market Regional Outlook North America PropTech Market
North America: Market Dominance Driven by Integrated Property Management and Digital Housing Operations
The North America PropTech market accounted for the largest regional share of 56.2% in 2025, reflecting the increasing integration of property management, tenant services, and digital workflows across residential real estate.U.S. PropTech Market
The U.S. PropTech market is benefiting from greater digitization of housing management processes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is targeting 15 housing-related processes for IT modernization, including automation and replacement of outdated workflows. (Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) These modernization efforts increase demand for integrated property management software, digital work order management, and tenant service platforms.Canada PropTech Market
Canada's PropTech market is gaining from digital management of federal real property. The Treasury Board Secretariat's updated real property policies support more efficient property administration and investment, increasing demand for digital property management and workflow management solutions.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific PropTech Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Adoption of Smart Building Automation and Data Driven Property Operations
The Asia Pacific PropTech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.Japan PropTech Market
Japan's PropTech market is advancing through building automation and smart property management. The government promotes wider use of digital technologies in public facilities and administrative infrastructure. This modernization creates demand for building automation, property management software, and connected facility solutions.China PropTech Market
China's PropTech market is benefiting from real estate data integration. China's Ministry of Housing and Urban Rural Development is developing a national real estate information platform covering housing transactions and rental activity, supporting demand for real estate analytics and digital property management solutions.India PropTech Market
India's PropTech market is expanding through digital property transactions and rental services, with the Reserve Bank of India's Unified Lending Interface (ULI) enabling standardized digital access to property related information for lending decisions. The greater availability of structured property information can facilitate digital real estate services, asset management, and technology-enabled property transactions.Middle East & Africa PropTech Market
Middle East & Africa: Growth Supported by AI Integration in Real Estate
The Middle East & Africa PropTech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, driven by digital property marketing and technology enabled maintenance management.UAE PropTech Market
The UAE PropTech market is supported by Dubai's continued integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital services into the real estate ecosystem. The Dubai Land Department launched the Initial Registration platform, which combines project registration, real estate transaction registration, and escrow account management through AI and automated processes. Dubai Land Department also advanced its Real Estate Tokenisation Project enabling regulated secondary-market resale of tokenised properties and expanding the use of blockchain-based solutions in real estate.South Africa PropTech Market
The South Africa PropTech market is supported by the government's transition toward digital property registration and data-driven asset management. The Electronic Deeds Registration System enables electronic preparation, lodgement, registration, and storage of property deeds, with full electronic registration targeted as the system is rolled out nationally.Latin America PropTech Market
Latin America: Growth Propelled by Modernization of Public Property Registeries
The Latin America PropTech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, owing to digital property administration and connected building technologies.Mexico PropTech Market
Mexico's Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU) launched updated guidelines for the modernization of public property registries and cadastres, promoting digital information, interoperability, and technology-based platforms across states and municipalities. SEDATU also reported that more than 70% of Mexican states had digitized public property registry and cadastral services.Brazil PropTech Market
Brazil's Federal Revenue Service reported continued implementation of the National System for Territorial Information Management (SINTER), which integrates cadastral, geospatial, fiscal, and legal property data and assigns a unique digital identifier to properties through the Brazilian Property Registry (CIB).Europe PropTech Market
Europe: Growth Driven by Digital Building Planning and Asset Management
The Europe PropTech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period due to increasing use of digital tools for building planning, property investment, and asset management.UK PropTech Market
The UK PropTech market is benefiting from Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption. The UK BIM Framework requires structured information management across the asset lifecycle, increasing demand for BIM based property management, digital asset information, and building lifecycle solutions. (Source: UK Government)Germany PropTech Market
Germany's PropTech market is gaining from renewed residential property activity, with residential property prices rising 0.6% year on year in the second quarter of 2026. This activity supports demand for digital property investment, market analytics, and property management solutions.Competitive Landscape
The proptech market competitive landscape is highly diverse, with participation from real estate technology platforms, property management software companies, and digital transaction platforms. Key players such as Zillow Group, Inc., CoStar Group, Inc., Altus Group Limited, MRI Software LLC, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. are collectively estimated to account for approximately 20–25% of the global proptech market share.
Established participants compete primarily through property data coverage, software functionality, integration with real estate workflows, and broad customer networks across residential and commercial property sectors. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the proptech market ecosystem compete through specialized property management solutions, smart building technologies, and digital leasing tools.List of Key and Emerging Players in PropTech Market
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Zillow Group, Inc.
CoStar Group, Inc.
Altus Group Limited
MRI Software LLC
Opendoor Technologies Inc.
Guesty Inc.
Qualia Labs, Inc.
Zumper Inc.
Reonomy, Inc.
Coadjute Limited
Enertiv
ManageCasa, Inc
September 2026: Zillow announced that Zillow Preview will be integrated with RealScout, allowing pre-market listings to be surfaced within the agent.
August 2026: Altus Group acquired Valos, an AI-powered platform connecting UK property valuers and mortgage lenders.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 42.60 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 47.67 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 117.19 Billion
|CAGR
|11.90% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Zillow Group, Inc., CoStar Group, Inc., Altus Group Limited, MRI Software LLC, Opendoor Technologies Inc.
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Solution Type, By Offering, By Property Type, By Deployment, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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