Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size & Share Analysis The global cancer biological therpay market size was valued at USD 123.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 131.51 billion in 2026 to USD 218.96 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the cancer biological therpay market with a share of 39.29% in 2025. Cancer biological therapies are treatments that use biological substances or therapies to target cancer cells, stimulate the immune system, or interfere with specific molecular pathways involved in cancer growth. Cancer biological therapies are commonly tracked under HSN Code 3002 (human blood, antisera, other blood fractions, immunological products, and similar products) and SIC Code 2834 (Pharmaceutical Preparations). The cancer biological therapy market demand is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer, the adoption of targeted therapies, and the development of personalized cancer treatments. Healthcare providers are increasingly using monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and cytokine therapies to target cancer cells and enhance immune responses, contributing to cancer biological therapy market growth. Cancer Biological Therapy Market Key Takeaways Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size and Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 123.39 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 131.29 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 218.67 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.58% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 39.29% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 8.17% Segment Insights By Therapy Type Leading Segment: Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share in 2025: 27.4% By Cancer Type Fastest-growing Segment: Solid Tumor CAGR: 8.34% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 51.6% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Cancer Biological Therapy Market Trends Shift toward Personalized Cancer Biological Therapies The cancer biological therapy market analysis shows a shift toward personalized cancer biological therapies that are selected according to patient-specific biomarkers, tumor characteristics, and molecular profiles. Advances in biomarker testing and molecular diagnostics are supporting the identification of biological therapies suited to individual patient profiles. Growth of Combination Immunotherapy Approaches The cancer biological therapy market is witnessing growth in combination immunotherapy approaches that use multiple immune-based therapies or combine immunotherapy with other cancer treatments. These approaches are being developed to target different mechanisms involved in tumor growth and immune response. This development is expanding treatment strategies for cancers with complex biological characteristics. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Cancer Biological Therapy Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the cancer biological therapy market share due to dependence on biologic drug ingredients, cell culture materials, specialized manufacturing facilities, cold chain storage, and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical distribution networks. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as shortages of biologic manufacturing inputs, production delays, cold chain constraints, and transportation disruptions can affect therapy availability in phases before manufacturing and distribution capacity stabilize. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.58%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in short-term growth of around 5.58%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of biologic manufacturing inputs, stable production capacity, reliable cold chain infrastructure, and smoother pharmaceutical distribution, cancer biological therapy market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.58%. Cancer Biological Therapy Market Investment and Funding Analysis The cancer biological therapy market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by antibody-based therapies, immunocytokines, antibody drug conjugates, targeted immunotherapies, and clinical development of innovative treatments across multiple cancer types. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Cancer Biological Therapy Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Summit Therapeutics USD 2 Billion In September 2026, AstraZeneca announced a USD 2 billion equity investment in Summit Therapeutics to accelerate development of ivonescimab and its combination with antibody drug conjugates across cancer types. CellCentric USD 220 Million In May 2026, CellCentric completed a USD 220 million Series D financing to advance pivotal trials of inobrodib for multiple myeloma.

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Preference for Bispecific Antibody Therapies and Expansion of Targeted Cancer Therapies Drives Market

The growth of bispecific antibody therapies is increasing demand for biological treatments that can target two specific proteins or cells at the same time. These therapies can help connect immune cells with cancer cells or block multiple disease pathways. Their development across different cancer types is expanding treatment options and supporting growth of the cancer biological therapy market.

The expansion of targeted cancer therapies is driving demand for biological treatments designed to act on specific molecules involved in cancer growth. These therapies can offer more selective treatment approaches based on tumor characteristics and biomarkers.

Market Restraints

Risk of Adverse Effects and High Cost of Cancer Biological Treatment Restrains Market Expansion

The risk of adverse effects associated with biological therapies can limit their use in cancer treatment. Therapies such as immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologic treatments may cause immune-related reactions, infusion-related effects, or other treatment complications. These concerns can affect treatment decisions and restrain market growth.

The high cost of cancer biological therapies can create affordability challenges for patients and healthcare providers. Biological therapies often involve complex research, specialized manufacturing, storage, and administration requirements, which can increase treatment expenses.

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Biological Therapies in Precision Cancer Care and Combination Cancer Treatment Offers Growth Opportunities

The use of targeted cancer treatments is creating opportunities for biological therapy providers to serve oncology centers and pharmaceutical companies. Monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, and other biologics can address specific cancer targets. Revenue can be generated through therapy sales, licensing, and treatment partnerships, contributing to cancer biological therapy market growth.

The use of combination approaches is creating opportunities for biological therapy providers to develop treatments used alongside other cancer therapies. Combination regimens can help address different disease pathways within cancer treatment. Revenue can be generated through therapy sales, clinical partnerships, and licensing agreements, supporting market growth.

Market Challenges

Complex Biomarker Testing and Long-Term Treatment Monitoring Challenges Market Growth

Cancer biological therapies often depend on identifying patients whose tumors have specific biomarkers or molecular characteristics. Differences in testing availability and patient biology can make treatment selection more complex. These challenges can limit eligible patient pools and make it harder for companies to expand targeted therapies across cancer types.

Biological therapies often require ongoing monitoring to assess treatment response, immune reactions, and changes in disease status. Frequent clinical assessments can increase healthcare resource requirements and make treatment management more complex.

Cancer Biological Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis By Therapy Type

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for a share of 27.4% in 2025 due to their widespread use in targeted cancer treatment. These therapies are designed to recognize specific molecular targets on cancer cells and support more selective treatment approaches.

The CAR T-cell therapies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period, driven by the development and adoption of personalized cell based cancer treatments. CAR T-cell therapies modify a patient's T cells to recognize and attack specific cancer cells.

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By Cancer Type

The lung cancer segment accounted for a share of 18.7% in 2025 owing to the large number of patients requiring advanced treatment options and the increasing use of targeted biological therapies.

The solid tumor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period, supported by increasing research and development of biological therapies for tumors with complex treatment requirements.

By End User

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a share of 51.6% in 2025 due to the availability of specialized oncology departments, trained healthcare professionals, diagnostic facilities, and infusion services.

The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period, fueled by the research into novel biological therapies, immune-based treatments, and cancer biomarkers.

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Cancer Biological Therapy Market Regional Outlook North America Cancer Biological Therapy Market

North America: Market Dominance Supported by Availability of Biologic Cancer Drugs and Immunotherapy

The North America cancer biological therapy market accounted for the share of 39.29% in 2025.

United States Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The United States cancer biological therapy market is supported by advances in biologic cancer drugs and immunotherapy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tudriqev, an engineered viral immunotherapy, for advanced melanoma, expanding the range of biological treatment options for cancer patients.

Canada Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The Canada cancer biological therapy market is benefited by continued expansion of biologic cancer drugs and immunotherapy. Health Canada approved a new indication for Rybrevant (amivantamab) for patients with advanced EGFR mutated non small cell lung cancer, expanding the use of biologic therapies in cancer treatment.

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Asia Pacific Cancer Biological Therapy Market

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Supported by Development of Cellular Therapy and Precision Oncology

The Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

India Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The India cancer biological therapy market is shaped by the development of cellular therapy and precision medicine. India's BioE3 Policy identifies precision biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapy, as a priority area for developing advanced treatment technologies. The program is designed to support the development of novel cell and gene therapies and their clinical applications.

China Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The China cancer biological therapy market is driven by advances in cellular therapy and precision cancer treatment. China approved a CAR-T therapy for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, representing a major expansion of cellular therapy into solid tumors. The approval creates additional scope for cell-based cancer treatments beyond hematological cancers.

Japan Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The Japan cancer biological therapy market is benefited by the expansion of precision oncology and genomic testing. Japan's National Cancer Center analyzed clinical genomic data from more than 50,000 patients to evaluate the use and outcomes of gene alteration targeted treatments. The findings support wider application of genomic information for personalized cancer treatment.

Middle East & Africa Cancer Biological Therapy Market

Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Supported by Advances in Cancer Vaccines and Biologic Therapies

The Middle East & Africa cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.

UAE Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The UAE cancer biological therapy market is supported by advances in cancer vaccines and next-generation biologic treatments. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health is working with research partners to advance vaccine innovation, including mRNA research, clinical development, and vaccine manufacturing capabilities. These efforts create scope for advanced cancer vaccine development and biological therapies.

South Africa Cancer Biological Therapy Market

The South Africa cancer biological therapy market is shaped by the development of cancer vaccines and biologic manufacturing capabilities. The South African government supports collaboration involving the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the South African Medical Research Council to develop cancer vaccines and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies. The initiative supports the development of advanced biological treatment capabilities in the country.

Latin America Cancer Biological Therapy Market

Latin America: Market Growth Supported by Development of Precision Medicine and Personalized Treatment

The Latin America cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. For instance, Brazil's National Cancer Institute (INCA) is leading the Brazilian Population Tumor Atlas project, which maps the genetic characteristics of tumors in the Brazilian population. The project supports the development of precision medicine and more appropriate treatment selection for cancer patients. In Mexico, the TecSalud Precision Oncology Center uses molecular profiling and genomic analysis to identify biomarkers that can guide personalized cancer treatment. These capabilities support the selection of targeted therapies based on the biological characteristics of individual tumors.

Europe Cancer Biological Therapy Market

Europe: Market Expansion Led by Focus on Building Cancer Immunotherapy

The Europe cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has established a regulatory pathway for individualized mRNA cancer immunotherapies, supporting the development and clinical use of treatments matched to individual tumor characteristics. Germany is participating in the European SPARC project, which uses next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, and AI-based decision support to develop personalized cancer treatment approaches.

Competitive Landscape

The cancer biological therapy market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, oncology drug developers, and specialized biological therapy providers. Key players such as Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca are estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global cancer biological therapy market share.

Established players compete mainly through biological drug development, clinical research capabilities, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, treatment innovation, and global distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the cancer biological therapy market ecosystem focus on specialized therapies, competitive pricing, localized treatment solutions, novel biological drug candidates, and application-specific oncology treatments.

Merck & Co., Inc. (US) Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Johnson & Johnson (US) AstraZeneca (UK) Novartis AG (Switzerland) Pfizer Inc. (US) Amgen Inc. (US) Eli Lilly and Company (US) AbbVie Inc. (US) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) Bayer AG (Germany) Genmab A/S (Denmark)

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cancer Biological Therapy MarketKey Industry Developments

August 2026: FDA granted accelerated approval to Replimune's Tudriqev (vusolimogene oderparepvec), a genetically modified oncolytic viral therapy used with nivolumab for adults with advanced melanoma that progressed after PD-1 therapy.

July 2026: FDA approved Sarclisa Escena (isatuximab-irfc) as a subcutaneous formulation for multiple myeloma indications, expanding the administration options for this monoclonal antibody therapy.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 123.39 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 131.51 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 218.96 Billion CAGR 6.58% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), AstraZeneca (UK) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Therapy Type, By Cancer Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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