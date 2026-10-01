Cancer Biological Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034
|Company
|Value (USD)
|Details
|Summit Therapeutics
|USD 2 Billion
|In September 2026, AstraZeneca announced a USD 2 billion equity investment in Summit Therapeutics to accelerate development of ivonescimab and its combination with antibody drug conjugates across cancer types.
|CellCentric
|USD 220 Million
|In May 2026, CellCentric completed a USD 220 million Series D financing to advance pivotal trials of inobrodib for multiple myeloma.
Preference for Bispecific Antibody Therapies and Expansion of Targeted Cancer Therapies Drives Market
The growth of bispecific antibody therapies is increasing demand for biological treatments that can target two specific proteins or cells at the same time. These therapies can help connect immune cells with cancer cells or block multiple disease pathways. Their development across different cancer types is expanding treatment options and supporting growth of the cancer biological therapy market.
The expansion of targeted cancer therapies is driving demand for biological treatments designed to act on specific molecules involved in cancer growth. These therapies can offer more selective treatment approaches based on tumor characteristics and biomarkers.Market Restraints
Risk of Adverse Effects and High Cost of Cancer Biological Treatment Restrains Market Expansion
The risk of adverse effects associated with biological therapies can limit their use in cancer treatment. Therapies such as immunotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, and other biologic treatments may cause immune-related reactions, infusion-related effects, or other treatment complications. These concerns can affect treatment decisions and restrain market growth.
The high cost of cancer biological therapies can create affordability challenges for patients and healthcare providers. Biological therapies often involve complex research, specialized manufacturing, storage, and administration requirements, which can increase treatment expenses.Market Opportunities
Expansion of Biological Therapies in Precision Cancer Care and Combination Cancer Treatment Offers Growth Opportunities
The use of targeted cancer treatments is creating opportunities for biological therapy providers to serve oncology centers and pharmaceutical companies. Monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, and other biologics can address specific cancer targets. Revenue can be generated through therapy sales, licensing, and treatment partnerships, contributing to cancer biological therapy market growth.
The use of combination approaches is creating opportunities for biological therapy providers to develop treatments used alongside other cancer therapies. Combination regimens can help address different disease pathways within cancer treatment. Revenue can be generated through therapy sales, clinical partnerships, and licensing agreements, supporting market growth.Market Challenges
Complex Biomarker Testing and Long-Term Treatment Monitoring Challenges Market Growth
Cancer biological therapies often depend on identifying patients whose tumors have specific biomarkers or molecular characteristics. Differences in testing availability and patient biology can make treatment selection more complex. These challenges can limit eligible patient pools and make it harder for companies to expand targeted therapies across cancer types.
Biological therapies often require ongoing monitoring to assess treatment response, immune reactions, and changes in disease status. Frequent clinical assessments can increase healthcare resource requirements and make treatment management more complex.Cancer Biological Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis By Therapy Type
The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for a share of 27.4% in 2025 due to their widespread use in targeted cancer treatment. These therapies are designed to recognize specific molecular targets on cancer cells and support more selective treatment approaches.
The CAR T-cell therapies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period, driven by the development and adoption of personalized cell based cancer treatments. CAR T-cell therapies modify a patient's T cells to recognize and attack specific cancer cells.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Cancer Type
The lung cancer segment accounted for a share of 18.7% in 2025 owing to the large number of patients requiring advanced treatment options and the increasing use of targeted biological therapies.
The solid tumor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period, supported by increasing research and development of biological therapies for tumors with complex treatment requirements.By End User
The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for a share of 51.6% in 2025 due to the availability of specialized oncology departments, trained healthcare professionals, diagnostic facilities, and infusion services.
The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period, fueled by the research into novel biological therapies, immune-based treatments, and cancer biomarkers.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Cancer Biological Therapy Market Regional Outlook North America Cancer Biological Therapy Market
North America: Market Dominance Supported by Availability of Biologic Cancer Drugs and Immunotherapy
The North America cancer biological therapy market accounted for the share of 39.29% in 2025.United States Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The United States cancer biological therapy market is supported by advances in biologic cancer drugs and immunotherapy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tudriqev, an engineered viral immunotherapy, for advanced melanoma, expanding the range of biological treatment options for cancer patients.Canada Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The Canada cancer biological therapy market is benefited by continued expansion of biologic cancer drugs and immunotherapy. Health Canada approved a new indication for Rybrevant (amivantamab) for patients with advanced EGFR mutated non small cell lung cancer, expanding the use of biologic therapies in cancer treatment.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.Asia Pacific Cancer Biological Therapy Market
Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Supported by Development of Cellular Therapy and Precision Oncology
The Asia Pacific cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.India Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The India cancer biological therapy market is shaped by the development of cellular therapy and precision medicine. India's BioE3 Policy identifies precision biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapy, as a priority area for developing advanced treatment technologies. The program is designed to support the development of novel cell and gene therapies and their clinical applications.China Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The China cancer biological therapy market is driven by advances in cellular therapy and precision cancer treatment. China approved a CAR-T therapy for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers, representing a major expansion of cellular therapy into solid tumors. The approval creates additional scope for cell-based cancer treatments beyond hematological cancers.Japan Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The Japan cancer biological therapy market is benefited by the expansion of precision oncology and genomic testing. Japan's National Cancer Center analyzed clinical genomic data from more than 50,000 patients to evaluate the use and outcomes of gene alteration targeted treatments. The findings support wider application of genomic information for personalized cancer treatment.Middle East & Africa Cancer Biological Therapy Market
Middle East & Africa: Market Growth Supported by Advances in Cancer Vaccines and Biologic Therapies
The Middle East & Africa cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.UAE Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The UAE cancer biological therapy market is supported by advances in cancer vaccines and next-generation biologic treatments. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health is working with research partners to advance vaccine innovation, including mRNA research, clinical development, and vaccine manufacturing capabilities. These efforts create scope for advanced cancer vaccine development and biological therapies.South Africa Cancer Biological Therapy Market
The South Africa cancer biological therapy market is shaped by the development of cancer vaccines and biologic manufacturing capabilities. The South African government supports collaboration involving the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and the South African Medical Research Council to develop cancer vaccines and next-generation cell-based immunotherapies. The initiative supports the development of advanced biological treatment capabilities in the country.Latin America Cancer Biological Therapy Market
Latin America: Market Growth Supported by Development of Precision Medicine and Personalized Treatment
The Latin America cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. For instance, Brazil's National Cancer Institute (INCA) is leading the Brazilian Population Tumor Atlas project, which maps the genetic characteristics of tumors in the Brazilian population. The project supports the development of precision medicine and more appropriate treatment selection for cancer patients. In Mexico, the TecSalud Precision Oncology Center uses molecular profiling and genomic analysis to identify biomarkers that can guide personalized cancer treatment. These capabilities support the selection of targeted therapies based on the biological characteristics of individual tumors.Europe Cancer Biological Therapy Market
Europe: Market Expansion Led by Focus on Building Cancer Immunotherapy
The Europe cancer biological therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has established a regulatory pathway for individualized mRNA cancer immunotherapies, supporting the development and clinical use of treatments matched to individual tumor characteristics. Germany is participating in the European SPARC project, which uses next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy, and AI-based decision support to develop personalized cancer treatment approaches.Competitive Landscape
The cancer biological therapy market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, oncology drug developers, and specialized biological therapy providers. Key players such as Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca are estimated to account for approximately 35–40% of the global cancer biological therapy market share.
Established players compete mainly through biological drug development, clinical research capabilities, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, treatment innovation, and global distribution networks. Emerging and regional players in the cancer biological therapy market ecosystem focus on specialized therapies, competitive pricing, localized treatment solutions, novel biological drug candidates, and application-specific oncology treatments.List of Key and Emerging Players in Cancer Biological Therapy Market
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Merck & Co., Inc. (US)
Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
AstraZeneca (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
Amgen Inc. (US)
Eli Lilly and Company (US)
AbbVie Inc. (US)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Genmab A/S (Denmark)
August 2026: FDA granted accelerated approval to Replimune's Tudriqev (vusolimogene oderparepvec), a genetically modified oncolytic viral therapy used with nivolumab for adults with advanced melanoma that progressed after PD-1 therapy.
July 2026: FDA approved Sarclisa Escena (isatuximab-irfc) as a subcutaneous formulation for multiple myeloma indications, expanding the administration options for this monoclonal antibody therapy.Report Scope
|Market Metric
|Details & Data (2025-2034)
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 123.39 Billion
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 131.51 Billion
|Market Size in 2034
|USD 218.96 Billion
|CAGR
|6.58% (2026-2034)
|Base Year for Estimation
|2025
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Forecast Period
|2026-2034
|Study Period
|2025-2034
|Dominant Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Key Market Players
|Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Bristol Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (US), AstraZeneca (UK)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Therapy Type, By Cancer Type, By End User
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM
|Countries Covered
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia
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