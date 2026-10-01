Iraq Showcases Growing Innovation And Business Ecosystem Through Unified Pavilion At LEAP 2026

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)- Iraq marked a significant presence at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh through a unified Iraq Pavilion, bringing together a diverse group of Iraqi companies to showcase the country's growing capabilities across technology, finance, digital transformation, logistics, tourism and the creative industries.

Held from 31 August to 3 September at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center (RECC) in Malham, LEAP 2026 brought together technology leaders, investors, startups, policymakers and innovators from around the world, providing a global platform for emerging technologies, investment and collaboration.

Iraq's participation reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence within the regional and global innovation landscape, while creating new opportunities for Iraqi businesses to connect with international investors, partners and technology leaders.

Rather than participating as individual exhibitors, companies from across Iraq came together under one national pavilion, presenting a unified representation of the country's evolving business and innovation ecosystem. The Pavilion highlighted the diversity of Iraqi enterprise, bringing together established businesses and emerging companies operating across fintech, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation, smart solutions, logistics, tourism, creative industries and advanced manufacturing.

Narden Mohammed Arif, General Manager at Qafia Creative Agency said:“Iraq's participation at LEAP 2026 represents an important opportunity to showcase the talent, ambition and capabilities emerging from our private sector. By bringing Iraqi companies together under one unified Pavilion, we are presenting a stronger and more cohesive picture of an Iraq that is embracing innovation, building new capabilities and actively seeking partnerships that can contribute to long-term economic growth.”

The Iraq Pavilion also provided participating companies with an opportunity to engage directly with potential investors, partners and industry leaders, exchange expertise and explore opportunities for collaboration across regional and international markets.

Iraq's presence at LEAP comes at a time of growing regional focus on digital transformation and technology-led economic development. As one of the world's major gatherings for technology and innovation, LEAP provides an important platform for countries and companies to establish new relationships and connect their capabilities with emerging opportunities across the global digital economy. The 2026 edition concluded with nearly US$15 billion in announced investments and agreements across areas including AI infrastructure, data centres, cloud computing, technology manufacturing and venture capital.

Arif added:“Qafia Creative Agency is one of the companies of Nass Al Iraq Holding. Our participation goes beyond showcasing individual companies. It is about demonstrating what Iraq can contribute to the region's innovation economy and opening doors for greater collaboration, investment and knowledge exchange. Iraqi entrepreneurs and businesses have significant potential, and platforms such as LEAP allow us to bring that potential to an international audience.”

Through its participation at LEAP 2026, the Iraq Pavilion seeks to strengthen the visibility of Iraqi businesses internationally, facilitate meaningful commercial connections and position the country's private sector as an increasingly active contributor to the region's technology and innovation landscape.

Participating companies

The Iraq Pavilion brought together companies operating across a broad range of sectors, including fintech, advertising and creative services, trading and technology solutions, AI, cybersecurity, digital transformation, data centres, smart solutions, logistics, tourism, content and digital media, financial services and 3D printing and manufacturing.