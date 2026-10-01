Micron Forecast Signals Strong AI Memory Demand As Chip Supply Tightens

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Micron Technology has provided another indication that demand for memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure remains strong, forecasting quarterly revenue well above Wall Street expectations and reporting a sharp increase in long-term customer commitments.

The company expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $61.5 billion, plus or minus $1.5 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $57.02 billion, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters. Micron also forecast adjusted earnings of $38.15 per share, plus or minus $1, versus expectations of $35.40.

The outlook pushed Micron shares higher in extended trading and helped lift technology stocks across Asia on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei gained more than 3% at one point, while South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's benchmark also advanced as investors assessed the implications for the wider semiconductor industry.

AI Memory Demand Continues to Build

Micron's results highlight the growing importance of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, in the artificial intelligence infrastructure market.

HBM is used alongside advanced processors to handle the large volumes of data required by AI systems. As technology companies expand data-center capacity, demand for the specialized memory has increased significantly.

Micron said customers have increased their commitments under long-term supply agreements to $32 billion, up from $22 billion in June. Most of the additional commitments are backed by cash deposits, giving the company greater visibility into future demand.

The company also said its remaining performance obligations under those agreements have reached about $150 billion, compared with roughly $100 billion in the previous quarter.

That growing backlog provides investors with another indicator of how much future revenue is already tied to AI-related infrastructure spending.

Memory Supply Could Remain Tight

Micron expects memory supply and demand conditions to become significantly tighter in fiscal 2027 and 2028 compared with 2026.

The company has already seen orders exceed its available production capacity and is expanding manufacturing operations in the United States and Japan. It plans to invest more than $250 billion in U.S. facilities through 2035, while additional capacity is being developed at other sites.

However, expanding semiconductor production takes time. Micron expects initial wafer output from some new facilities in 2027, with a meaningful contribution to market supply coming only after factories ramp up.

That creates an important dynamic for the semiconductor market. AI demand is increasing rapidly, but new memory production cannot be brought online immediately. The resulting supply constraints could keep pricing and investment elevated if demand continues to exceed available capacity.

Micron's position also gives investors exposure to a different part of the AI infrastructure chain than companies focused primarily on processors. Nvidia remains a major customer and partner in the AI ecosystem, while Micron competes with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix in the memory market.

AI Trade Faces a New Test

Micron's results arrive as investors continue to assess whether the enormous spending on AI infrastructure can translate into sustained demand across the semiconductor supply chain.

The company's forecast provides fresh evidence that demand for AI memory remains strong, but it also raises questions about how long supply constraints can persist and how much new production will eventually alter the balance.

For semiconductor investors, the focus now extends beyond GPU demand. Memory capacity, pricing, capital expenditure and long-term contracts are becoming increasingly important indicators of the health of the broader AI investment cycle.

Micron's latest outlook therefore gives the market another data point as the fourth quarter begins, with its results likely to influence sentiment across memory manufacturers, semiconductor equipment companies and other businesses connected to AI data-center spending.