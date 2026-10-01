Business Startup Tips And Traps Explored In New Book By Pantelis Velentzas

MENAFN - Pressat) “I can do that.” But making a success of a startup is a different thing. Hailing from many industries and with a myriad of backgrounds, millions of people have thought about going out on their own and starting a business. But it's not easy and success depends on a range of factors. Yes, you need a great idea, but that's not enough. Building a sustainable business requires much more than just enthusiasm – it demands clarity, readiness, and strategic self-awareness.

In this timely new book, seasoned entrepreneur and executive Pantelis Velentzas examines what to do, and what not to do when considering the bold step of founding a start-up. Sometimes it helps to slow down before you speed up.

Broken down into seven categories: mindset, opportunity, strategy, money, team, systems, and context, Velentzas asks the essential questions that every budding entrepreneur and aspiring founder needs to consider before taking that leap of faith.

To Start Up or Not Start Up? distils two decades of experience into a practical, reflective decision-making guide. They are the same questions asked in boardrooms, investor meetings, co-founder negotiations the world over. And not to mention, sleepless nights.

This book is a realistic guide and excellent tool for any entrepreneur considering starting up a business and acts as the bridge between aspiration and preparation. Readers will embark on their journey with a greater sense of clarity and that might mean starting strong, staying small, growing strategically, or walking away wisely.

This book will help aspiring and first-time founders, early-stage and growth-stage entrepreneurs, investors, angel networks and venture capital, business students and university entrepreneurship societies, start-up accelerators, incubators, enterprise educators and small business owners weighing whether, or how, to scale.

Author Pantelis Velentzas says: I wrote this book to help founders understand what truly drives startup success and what quietly undermines it. It is the book I wish I had read before my first startup. It would have helped me see the terrain more clearly – the forces that actually determine whether an idea turns into a successful business. It is not a doctrine, and it is not a checklist. It is a structured reflection, a way to pause before committing time, energy, identity, and capital to a path that is harder and longer than most stories suggest.

I've experienced successful exits, but I've also seen startups stall, fail, or deliberately choose not to scale but still succeed by generating stable, profitable income. Across these experiences, the same patterns appear again and again. Different industries. Different countries. Similar inflection points. This book exists because those patterns are predictable, but they are rarely examined early enough. If it does its job, this book will slow you down at the right moments and protect you from moving fast in the wrong direction.

To Start Up or Not Start Up? has received praise from successful entrepreneurs and businesspeople.



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About the author: Pantelis Velentzas

Over more than two decades, Pantelis Velentzas founded and scaled ventures to multimillion-euro levels across several European countries, through franchise, distribution, and representation partnerships with global household names and regional leaders including Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Hershey's, Boggi Milano, Superdry, and Korres. Also, he held senior executive roles at Hellenic Duty Free Shops and Avolta. He has worked with more than 20,000 professionals across 30 countries. He is based in Athens, Greece.