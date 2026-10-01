MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rokmaster Commences Maiden Drill Program on Its Mystery Property

October 01, 2026 3:00 AM EDT | Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities on the Mystery Property.

The first-ever Mystery drillhole is being collared today on the Mystery Property. Previous operators such as Kennco, Canamax, Noranda, Quartz Mountain Resources, and Copper Mountain Mining had advanced the Property with positive geochemical and geophysical work since 1969. Kootenay Resources and Rokmaster Resources have steadily developed robust porphyry drill targets with detailed fieldwork annually since 2022, discovering several significant outcrop occurrences of porphyry-style copper and molybdenum mineralization with related alteration. Recent work also expanded and refined historical geochemical and geophysical anomalies throughout the large 16,291 hectare (162.9 km2) Mystery Property.

In June 2026, SJ Geophysics completed an Induced Polarization Survey ("IP Survey") over several of the most prospective porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) targets on the Mystery Property (Figure 2).

The southern IP Survey profile, Line 1000, was completed over the B2 and B3 zones. This area features limited outcrop exposures of strongly potassic-altered andesite hosting a dense stockwork of pyrite-chalcopyrite-biotite-magnetite veinlets which have returned elevated copper, molybdenum, and gold in rock sample assays. The IP response shows a strong high chargeability anomaly cored by a strong high resistivity anomaly below and southeast of the B2 Zone. Planned drillhole P26-A is designed to test the central high resistivity anomaly to a depth of approximately 500 m while penetrating through the halo of high chargeability (Figure 3).

North of the Ford Anomaly, IP Line 3000 tested an area of stockwork quartz veining in sericite- and potassic-altered porphyritic monzonite. This area was discovered last year and Re-Os age dating on the molybdenite mineralization confirmed that it belongs to the productive late Cretaceous Bulkley Intrusive Suite which is related to porphyry systems in the region such as the Huckleberry, Ox, Seel, and Poplar Deposits. IP Line 3000 shows a west-dipping coincident high chargeability and high resistivity anomaly which comes to surface near where the molybdenite mineralization outcrops. Planned drillhole P26-B is designed to test this IP anomaly where surface mineralization and alteration indicates a porphyry-system near the contact with the larger monzonite intrusion (Figure 4).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Having the drill arrive on the Mystery Property for the first time ever is an exciting moment. We are very encouraged by these targets which have great surface expressions and positive indications for a large porphyry system at depth in the IP data. Further updates will be released in due course."

Nechako Project

The Mystery Property is a part of the Company's Nechako Project, which totals 28,238 hectares (282 km2) across four properties located in west-central British Columbia. The Nechako Project features multiple exploration targets for significant porphyry Cu-(Mo±Au) mineralization and high-grade Au-Ag vein systems in the southern portion of the productive Stikine terrane (Figure 1 ). Rokmaster has nurtured the Nechako Project for several years, efficiently vectoring towards robust drill targets on the properties, three of which hold active exploration drill permits.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P.Eng., who is independent of Rokmaster.

For More Information, please contact:

Mr. John Mirko, CEO & Director

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 (604) 290-4647

Website:

Mr. Matt Parent, President & Director

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 (647) 545-0338

Website:

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: receipt of regulatory approval with respect to the Hanson Property transaction; risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.







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Source: Rokmaster Resources Corp.