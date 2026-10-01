MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Makenita Resources Inc. Acquires the District-Sized 45,967-Acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia

October 01, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Makenita Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (CSE: KENY) (OTCID: KENYF) (WKN: A40X6P) is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the district-sized 45,967-acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia (the "Property"). The Property consists of 1,149 claim units totalling 45,967 acres prospective for hydrogen (original announcement September 21, 2026). Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties near Makenita's may not necessarily indicate mineralization on the Company's property.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita, stated, "This acquisition immediately makes Makenita one of the larger landholders for hydrogen in Nova Scotia. The province has emerged as one of the hotbeds for hydrogen exploration, attracting large players such as Koloma, whom this new project directly borders, along with significant staking by Rio Tinto in the region. QIMC, which also directly borders the project, has reported positive hydrogen results this year, including a company-record 30.0% H2 at 413 metres at its Bennett Hill project.1 When you couple this district-sized hydrogen project with our 102,110-contiguous-acre serpentinization iron-magnetite project in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp (MAXX)., and our newly expanded 22,625 contiguous acres directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project, it is clear we are building our asset base and plan to be extremely active in the near and medium term. With a tight share structure and steady news flow, management is very optimistic about the remainder of 2026."

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita has several district-sized land projects located in Canada, including the newly acquired 45,967-acre "Cobequid-Chedabucto Hydrogen Project" in Nova Scotia, directly bordering Koloma and Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), as well as the 102,110-contiguous-acre "Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project" in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. (MAXX). Makenita also has the 22,665-contiguous-acre "Sisson West Tungsten Project," prospective for tungsten in New Brunswick, directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson tungsten-molybdenum project. The Company also holds the ~9,000-acre "NTX Rare Earth Project" in Quebec, prospective for rare earths, and the 5,542-acre "Hector Project" in the vicinity of Cobalt, Ontario, prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

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For further information, please contact:

Jason Gigliotti

President, CEO & Director

604-609-6527

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Qualified person for mining disclosure:

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.