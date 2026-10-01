Malaysia's Role In LNG Canada Expansion Could Unlock Wider Investment

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Nur Atiq Maisarah Suhaimi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (NNN) -- Malaysia's involvement in the multi-billion-dollar LNG Canada Phase 2 expansion could open the door to wider Malaysian investment and business opportunities in Canada's energy sector, Canadian High Commissioner to Malaysia Jodi Robinson said.

The C$33 billion (about RM94.7 billion) expansion, in which Malaysia's national oil company Petronas holds a 25 per cent stake in LNG Canada, will double the facility's annual production capacity from 14 million tonnes to 28 million tonnes.

LNG Canada on Monday announced that its joint venture participants -- Shell, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS -- had made the final investment decision (FID) on the Phase 2 expansion in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Robinson said the project could broaden Malaysia's economic footprint in Canada, paving the way for future investment in the energy and infrastructure sectors as well as increased procurement opportunities for companies from both countries.

“The project will also deepen cooperation across engineering, upstream gas production, construction, environmental services, digital technologies and other related services throughout the LNG value chain,” she told Bernama.

Robinson said Canada's natural resources and Malaysia's expertise in LNG marketing, shipping and operations were highly complementary.

Beyond the economic gains, Robinson said the project would deepen the Canada-Malaysia strategic partnership, helping bolster energy security while supporting economic growth and sustainable prosperity.

The project would also strengthen cooperation in supporting global energy security, particularly across the Indo-Pacific, where demand for LNG is expected to remain strong, she said.

“Canada is proud to be a trusted and reliable partner as Malaysia pursues its economic aspirations,” she said.

LNG Canada is a joint venture company comprising Shell Canada with a 40 per cent stake, Petronas with 25 per cent, PetroChina and Mitsubishi Corporation with 15 per cent each and KOGAS five per cent.

The Phase 2 expansion will add two LNG processing units, known as trains, to LNG Canada's existing Kitimat facility. It will also include an additional LNG storage tank, condensate tank and loading berth, as well as expanded utility and process systems.

According to the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the investment will make LNG Canada the second-largest facility of its kind in the world and create more than 4,000 direct jobs during the construction phase alone. The project is being developed in full partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday congratulated Petronas and its joint venture partners on finalising the investment decision, saying the expansion would strengthen energy supplies to international markets.

“This expansion is set to make LNG Canada one of the largest liquefied natural gas facilities in the world, while strengthening energy supplies to international markets.

“The national oil company's ability to deliver large-scale energy projects with international partners also reflects confidence in Malaysia's expertise and capabilities,” he said in a congratulatory post on social media platform X.

--NNN