High-Level Observers From Nine Countries Attend Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Uzbekistan Military Exercise

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

High-level military observers from nine countries are attending the“Power of Unity – 2026” joint military exercise being conducted by Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

Anar Eyvazov, head of the Defense Ministry's Press and Public Relations Department, told a briefing on Thursday that defense ministers from some of the participating observer countries would also attend the exercises during the day.

More than 3,500 military personnel from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan have been involved in the joint exercise, which began on September 21.

According to Eyvazov, the exercise is the first large-scale drill of its kind to include areas that were previously under occupation and have since been liberated by Azerbaijan.

More than 130 unmanned systems, 70 armored vehicles, over 90 artillery systems, more than 20 aircraft, over 30 electronic warfare, electronic reconnaissance and electronic intelligence systems, more than 15 air defense assets, eight sets of engineering equipment and over 20 naval assets have been deployed.

Personnel and unmanned systems are being provided by all three countries, while other military equipment and systems are supplied by Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The naval assets are provided by Azerbaijan.

The exercise covers the Qizilqaya, Garabaglar, Garaheybat and Boyuk Zirə areas. Its scenarios include responses to hybrid threats, sabotage, disinformation and cyber threats, as well as counterterrorism operations and the neutralization of illegal armed groups.

At Garaheybat, participating forces are conducting airstrike exercises, while activities around Boyuk Zirə focus on maritime border protection, preventing sabotage and conducting counterterrorism operations.

The second phase includes clearing and securing populated areas, establishing checkpoints, evacuating wounded personnel by ground and air, humanitarian demining, and radiation and chemical reconnaissance.

Eyvazov stressed that the locations and events depicted in the exercise scenario are fictional and that participating forces are being deployed in accordance with the exercise scenario.