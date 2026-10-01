War Update: 209 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Heaviest Fighting On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post on the situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, October 1.

The enemy launched 22 missile and 78 air strikes, using 277 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian invaders deployed 7,650 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and Ukrainian troop positions 2,656 times.

In the Sumy region, Russian artillery fire targeted Havrylivska Sloboda, Mala Korchakivka, Pysarivka, Koreniok, Marine, Ulanove and Ivolzhanske. The Russians also carried out an airstrike on Sumy.

Ukrainian forces' aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated and two Russian command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked three times near Bachivsk, Buniachyne and Sadky.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Hrafske, Symynivka, Mala Vovcha, Kozacha Lopan, Ternove and Izbytske.

Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 87 of 107 Russian drones launched overnight

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Novoplatonivka and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks near Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Derylove and Lyman, halting the enemy's attempts to advance.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks near Yampil and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack toward Yurkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 16 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations near Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka, Mykolaipillia and Petrivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 33 attacks. The enemy concentrated its main efforts near Serhiivka and Molodetske and also launched assaults toward Hulive, Svitle, Novomykolaivka, Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Stepy, Bilytske and Vodianske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces launched two attacks toward the settlement of Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Charivne, Kopani and Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remained largely unchanged, with no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed.

Photo: AFU General Staff