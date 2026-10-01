Government Spokesman: 2026 Population Census Cornerstone For Strategic Planning, National Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 1 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani emphasized on Thursday that the 2026 General Population and Housing Census reinforces Jordan's progressive institutional profile while providing the empirical foundation required for sound public sector planning.

In a statement published on the X platform, Momani noted that nationwide decennial enumerations represent a vital global benchmark for modern governance, enabling states to refine future forecasting and policy execution. He underscored that Jordan has consistently maintained a pioneering stance in adopting statistical frameworks designed to elevate the precision and efficacy of governmental strategies.

Addressing public security and data integrity, the Minister assured citizens and residents that strict legal protections safeguard individual privacy and record confidentiality. He highlighted that robust verification protocols have been established to allow households to authenticate field enumerators seamlessly.

The month-long field enumeration phase officially commenced Thursday, mobilizing approximately 12,000 field researchers-60 percent of whom are women-to survey an estimated 12 million residents, 2.5 million households, and over one million structural units across the Kingdom.

//Petra// AA