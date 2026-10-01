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KIKO Milano Celebrates Madonna With An Exclusive Post-VMA After-Party At The Iconic Chateau Marmont
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 2026: Last night, KIKO Milano celebrated its Global Brand Ambassador, Madonna, following her legendary performance with Sabrina Carpenter & Charli XCX at the VMAs and seven award wins including Artist of the Year and Best Album, with an exclusive after-party at Chateau Marmont. The intimate celebration brought together some of the most influential names in music and culture, including Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Pink Pantheress, Odessa A'zion, Julia Garner, Emily Ratajkowski, Yung Lean, Romain Gavras and Surkin of Gener8tion, Romy of The xx, The Dare, Shaboozy, Andrew Watt, Owen Thiele, Tony Ward, Symone, Blu Detiger, Guy Oseary, Fab 5 Freddy, Sienna Spiro, Rei Ami and Pabllo Vitar. Madonna's make-up for the evening was created by her make-up artist and KIKO Milano's Global Make-Up Artistry CD, Marcelo Gutierrez.
For the occasion, the iconic Chateau Marmont illuminated in lilac, Confessions II & KIKO Milano's signature color, transforming the legendary Hollywood setting for the night. Guests received personalized, engraved tubes of KIKO Milano's viral 3D Hydra Lipgloss, while vintage-inspired "cigarette girls" circulated throughout the party with curated selections of KIKO favorites.
Guests enjoyed thematic Absolut cocktails like "Danceteria Afterhours" and "Bring Your Love" in celebration of the iconic partnership between Madonna and Absolut. The celebration continued until 3am carrying the electric energy of one of music's biggest nights well into the early hours. Bringing together beauty, music and culture, KIKO Milano celebrated the bold creativity and fearless self-expression that unite the worlds of beauty and entertainment.
About KIKO Milano:
KIKO Milano was founded in 1997 in Milan and since then has revolutionized how cosmetics are sold globally. KIKO identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and make them accessible to all. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, KIKO has conquered the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalized make-up requirement.
The brand has over 1400 stores and is available in more than 70 markets.
For the occasion, the iconic Chateau Marmont illuminated in lilac, Confessions II & KIKO Milano's signature color, transforming the legendary Hollywood setting for the night. Guests received personalized, engraved tubes of KIKO Milano's viral 3D Hydra Lipgloss, while vintage-inspired "cigarette girls" circulated throughout the party with curated selections of KIKO favorites.
Guests enjoyed thematic Absolut cocktails like "Danceteria Afterhours" and "Bring Your Love" in celebration of the iconic partnership between Madonna and Absolut. The celebration continued until 3am carrying the electric energy of one of music's biggest nights well into the early hours. Bringing together beauty, music and culture, KIKO Milano celebrated the bold creativity and fearless self-expression that unite the worlds of beauty and entertainment.
About KIKO Milano:
KIKO Milano was founded in 1997 in Milan and since then has revolutionized how cosmetics are sold globally. KIKO identifies the major beauty trends of the moment and make them accessible to all. Combining the quality and creativity rooted in its Italian DNA, KIKO has conquered the most demanding and diverse beauty addicts with an endless range of shades, tones and textures to satisfy every professional and personalized make-up requirement.
The brand has over 1400 stores and is available in more than 70 markets.
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