CICA Is Regarded As A Unique Dialogue Platform That Contributes To Peace, Security And Stability In The Region - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Covering 90% of the Asian continent and bringing together 28 member states, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia is regarded as a significant and unique dialogue platform that contributes to peace, security and stability in the region and helps strengthen mutual trust and cooperation among member countries to promote sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the CICA Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

“Chairing this organization over the past two years, Azerbaijan has spared no effort to enhance CICA's institutional capacities, broaden practical joint activities, and further increase the role of this organization in the system of international relations, while demonstrating determination and consistency in advancing mutual confidence-building measures,” the head of state emphasized.

To note, the first Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has begun in Baku.

The event is organized by the Council on Mass Media and Television and Radio Broadcasting of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum, dedicated to the theme“Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World,” brings together representatives of the governments of CICA member states, heads of government agencies responsible for media and communications, media managers, and other experts.

The forum is intended to serve as a platform for exchanging various approaches and experiences and discussing opportunities for cooperation that contribute to strengthening mutual trust in the region. The event is dedicated to the responsibility of modern media to provide accurate, reliable, and impartial information. Amid the rapid growth of the influence of artificial intelligence and social media on the information landscape, the role of the media in building trust, as well as discussions on the challenges facing the information environment, are among the forum's main focuses.