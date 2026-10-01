Uzbekistan, Singapore's Group-IB Sign Mou On Cybersecurity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Singapore cybersecurity company Group-IB signed a Memorandum of Understanding on digital security, threat intelligence, and the development of cybersecurity expertise in the country on Sept. 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Digital Technologies Ayubkhon Sultonov and Konstantin Chigirev, Group-IB's general manager for the Middle East, Africa, Türkiye and Central Asia.

“Strengthening cooperation with international cybersecurity experts will help enhance Uzbekistan's capabilities in identifying digital threats, developing digital forensics and protecting critical information infrastructure,” the ministry said.

The parties discussed opportunities for sharing information and expertise on digital threats, digital forensics and modern analytical methods, as well as strengthening information security across government institutions and critical infrastructure.

Particular attention was given to developing qualified IT specialists. The sides explored joint educational programs, training sessions and practical placements designed to strengthen the professional and practical skills of cybersecurity and IT professionals.

The newly signed Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework for further cooperation and joint initiatives in the identified areas, the ministry said.