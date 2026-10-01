CICA Chief Highlights Media's Role In Building Trust In Digital Age

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rapid information flows amid digital transformation can bridge differences between societies or deepen misunderstandings, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay said at the CICA Media Forum on“Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World” in Baku today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He said changes in the information sphere have a direct impact on international relations.

“In a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and climate pressures, digital transformation is rapidly changing how societies access and interpret information,” the CICA Secretary General said.

According to Sarybay, promoting constructive and fact-based dialogue is becoming a global priority under these circumstances.

He emphasized that a sustainable world can be built on a foundation of trust and cooperation.

“Global goals require regional action. Regional efforts show their true value when they deliver practical and coordinated solutions that reinforce the broader UN system. Implementing regional solutions is precisely the work that CICA does,” he said.

The CICA Secretary General noted that the organization, which brings together 28 member states, serves as an inclusive platform for dialogue across Asia. According to him, the principles of sovereign equality and consensus enable countries with diverse national experiences to find common ground.

“Finding common ground and building partnerships starts with trust. Trust turns dialogue into practical cooperation. Trust is built through consistent engagement and the experience of working together,” Sarybay said.

He said CICA strengthens trust through concrete confidence-building measures in the military-political, new challenges and threats, economic, environmental and humanitarian dimensions.

Sarybay noted that important results had been achieved in expanding practical cooperation within CICA during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

According to him, CICA has evolved from a dialogue platform into an institutional mechanism for practical cooperation in Asia, with hundreds of initiatives implemented and a broad network of professional ties established across the region.

The CICA Secretary General also emphasized that cooperation across different areas complements one another. He noted that education increases economic participation, digital connectivity expands access to knowledge, while environmental cooperation contributes to protecting people's health and social well-being.

He said the CICA Women's Council, established at Azerbaijan's initiative during its chairmanship, has contributed to expanding women's participation in public life, professional development and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Secretary General also highlighted the important role of young people in regional cooperation. He cited an event held in Baku at the initiative of ADA University focused on digitalization and strengthening research capacity as an example in this regard.

Sarybay noted that CICA's advisory platforms, including the Business Council, Finance Summit, CICA Fund, Think Tank Forum and Council of Eminent Persons, also contribute to developing cooperation across various areas.

He emphasized the importance of expanding ties between the media and various CICA institutions to help bring the organization's activities to wider audiences.

“Bringing media representatives and CICA institutions together creates a unique opportunity to turn experience into clear news content relevant to the region,” the Secretary General said.

Sarybay also said cultural understanding and direct people-to-people contacts play an important role in building sustainable trust.

He cited the“Tales of Asia” collection, which brings together stories and folklore from CICA member states, as an example. He said the collection, published in Arabic and Kazakh in 2025, is being presented this year in Azerbaijani and Chinese.

The Secretary General noted that each new edition provides children and young people with an opportunity to learn about the traditions and values of neighboring societies.

“This is a practical contribution to cultural understanding,” he added.

Sarybay said deeper cooperation among CICA member states should be accompanied by expanded ties among media professionals.

According to him, the Media Forum's agenda includes such important issues as the responsibility of the media in the age of artificial intelligence and the role of journalism in social solidarity and cultural understanding.