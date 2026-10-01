Holding First Media Forum Within CICA Framework In Baku Is Of Particular Importance - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The organization of the first-ever Media Forum in Baku, at the initiative of Azerbaijan within the framework of CICA, as it takes place on the eve of the CICA Summit, is of particular significance in drawing greater attention to the activities we carry out jointly with member states during our chairmanship and to the important role the organization plays on the international stage, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the CICA Media Forum on “Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World,” organized by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

The head of state also noted:“Today's Forum on“Building Trust through Media in a Polarized World” is a valuable opportunity to highlight that the field of information and communication is an important and integral part of confidence-building. The media should be seen not only as a broad platform for sharing information, but also as an important instrument of public diplomacy, mutual understanding, and regional cooperation.”

To note, the first Media Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has begun in Baku.

The event is organized by the Council on Mass Media and Television and Radio Broadcasting of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum, dedicated to the theme“Building Trust Through the Media in a Polarized World,” brings together representatives of the governments of CICA member states, heads of government agencies responsible for media and communications, media managers, and other experts.

The forum is intended to serve as a platform for exchanging various approaches and experiences and discussing opportunities for cooperation that contribute to strengthening mutual trust in the region. The event is dedicated to the responsibility of modern media to provide accurate, reliable, and impartial information. Amid the rapid growth of the influence of artificial intelligence and social media on the information landscape, the role of the media in building trust, as well as discussions on the challenges facing the information environment, are among the forum's main focuses.