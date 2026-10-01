CAMCA Forum In Baku Opens Path To New Agreements (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A number of agreements are expected to be signed during the CAMCA Regional Forum, and information regarding the total value of the agreements may be announced tomorrow, Fuad Karimov, chairman of the CAMCA Board of Directors and CAMCA's national coordinator for Azerbaijan, told Trend on the sidelines of the Regional Forum held in Baku.

He noted that CAMCA's main mission is to promote the development of relations and cooperation among the countries of Central Asia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and the Caucasus.

“CAMCA's mission is to work toward unity and cooperation among these 10 countries. This includes the countries of Central Asia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and the Caucasus. This is the second time the forum has been held in Azerbaijan. The first one was organized in Baku in 2018. Today, we can already see that interest in the event is very high,” Fuad Karimov said.



According to him, the current forum can also be viewed as a continuation of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, which took place in Baku last week.

“Last week, the International Investment Forum took place in Azerbaijan, and I would say that this event is, in a sense, a continuation of it. Representatives from Central Asia – our brotherly nations of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, as well as other Central Asian countries – are participating here. This time, there is also a large delegation from the United States in Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Fuad Karimov also emphasized the importance of high-level visits and business delegations from the United States to Azerbaijan in the context of regional cooperation.

“Earlier this year, the U.S. Vice President also visited Azerbaijan, and a delegation from the United States, including business representatives, came to our country. We view this as a continuation of that process,” said the CAMCA network's national coordinator for Azerbaijan.

He noted that several agreements and understandings are expected to be reached during the forum.

“Yes, this process has already begun this week. Discussions first took place at ADA University, and the process will continue today and tomorrow. Once these discussions are concluded, you will be able to follow the results tomorrow,” Fuad Karimov noted.

The chairman of the CAMCA network's board of directors stated that the total value of the documents to be signed has not yet been determined.

“There are various areas of focus here. We're discussing cooperation in both the educational and economic spheres. That's why I believe we'll be able to fully clarify this issue tomorrow,” he added.

Fuad Karimov emphasized that the forum also provides participants with an opportunity to learn from the experiences of different countries.

“The main goal here is to meet new partners and learn about new reforms. We're not just talking about Azerbaijan's experience. Overall, we also have the opportunity to learn from the experiences of Central Asian countries,” he said.