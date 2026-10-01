Skinhealth Systems Expands Skinstylus® Sterilock® Microsystem To Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professional microneedling and nano-needling device launches in UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkinHealth Systems (Nasdaq: SKIN), home to flagship brand HydrafacialTM, today announced the European expansion of the SkinStylus® SteriLock® MicroSystem, a professional microneedling and nano-needling device intended for cosmetic use. The device is now available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain and Portugal.

The launch builds on growing global interest in professional microneedling and advances the SkinHealth Systems' strategy to offer complementary solutions addressing a broad range of skin concerns, needs and treatment goals. The company will leverage Hydrafacial's established European commercial organization and provider relationships to introduce SkinStylus to aesthetic professionals across the region.

“Expanding SkinStylus internationally is an important step in building SkinHealth Systems into a broader medical aesthetics ecosystem,” said Pedro Malha, president and chief executive officer of SkinHealth Systems.“By leveraging the strength of the Hydrafacial device footprint and our established provider relationships, we can bring providers complementary technologies that address a wider range of cosmetic skin concerns and create more opportunities to serve their clients.”

SkinHealth Systems acquired SkinStylus in 2023 to broaden its professional skin health portfolio beyond Hydrafacial treatments. Together, the technologies provide aesthetic professionals with distinct and complementary treatment options: Hydrafacial treatments help improve skin quality and support ongoing skin health maintenance, while SkinStylus microneedling and nano-needling treatments support the skin's natural renewal process and help visibly rejuvenate its appearance.

Microneedling is a nonsurgical, minimally invasive cosmetic procedure performed by qualified providers using an array of fine needles to create controlled microchannels in the skin. The process helps support and refresh the skin and can help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and overall skin quality, with minimal downtown.

Engineered for precision, consistency and practitioner confidence, SkinStylus features adjustable settings and multiple SteriLock cartridge options. This versatility allows trained aesthetic professionals to tailor treatments to each client's cosmetic skin concerns, needs and desired outcomes. SkinStylus nano-needling treatments may also help enhance the absorption of professional topical skincare products applied as part of the treatment.

SkinStylus will be sold through SkinHealth Systems' direct European commercial organization, with availability expected to expand into select distributor markets beginning in 2027.

About SkinHealth Systems

SkinHealth Systems (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global medical aesthetics company delivering an integrated ecosystem of clinically proven solutions designed to help consumers achieve superior skin health and support the success of providers. Anchored by HydrafacialTM, a leading and widely requested professional skincare treatment, and supported by complementary offerings including SkinStylusTM microneedling and HydraScalpTM with KeraviveTM, SkinHealth Systems combines advanced device technology, proprietary consumables, and clinical validation to deliver trusted treatment experiences through an omnichannel network of providers worldwide. Learn more at skinhealthsystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn. Local providers can be found at hydrafacial.com/find-a-hydrafacialist.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words“estimates,”“projected,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“forecasts,”“plans,”“intends,”“believes,”“seeks,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“future,”“propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s ability to manage growth; SkinHealth Systems Inc.'s ability to execute its business plan; providers' and consumers' perception of SkinStylus; regulatory and other laws that may affect or impact the ability of SkinHealth Systems Inc. to sell SkinStylus in European countries and through distributor markets; the success of SkinStylus' launch in Europe and how the products are received amongst providers and consumers in each respective country; potential litigation involving SkinHealth Systems Inc.; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that SkinHealth Systems Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC such as on a Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Those risks continue to be relevant to the Company's performance and financial condition. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. SkinHealth Systems Inc. expressly disclaims any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: SkinHealth Systems

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