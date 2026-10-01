Boskalis Awarded Contract For Inter-Array Cable Installation At Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm Phase 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Papendrecht, 01 October 2026

Boskalis has been awarded a contract by Zeevonk, the joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, for the transport and offshore installation of the inter-array cable system for phase 1 of the Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm in the Dutch North Sea. The contract represents a value that is considered to be sizable (1) .

The contract scope includes the transport and installation of approximately 149 kilometers of 66 kV inter-array cables, connecting 69 wind turbines within the offshore wind farm, cable testing and termination activities, as well as the installation of the cable protection systems. The transport of the cable from the manufacturing facility in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to the wind farm, along with the offshore installation campaign, is planned to be executed using Boskalis' state-of-the-art cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean. In addition, survey activities as well as seabed intervention works will be carried out. For the latter, Boskalis will deploy one of its subsea rock installation vessels. Engineering activities are expected to commence shortly, with offshore installation currently planned for 2029.

The Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm is located approximately 45 nautical miles northwest of IJmuiden, the Netherlands. Upon completion, the wind farm will have a total installed capacity of approximately 2 gigawatts (GW), making it one of the largest offshore renewable energy developments in the Netherlands. The project will be developed in two phases of approximately 1 GW each. The Boskalis scope relates to phase 1, which has a planned commercial operation date in 2029.

Boskalis' strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors, which drive worldwide demand in our markets: expansion of the global economy, increase in energy consumption, global population growth and the challenges that go hand in hand with climate change. This project is related to the development of generating renewable energy due to climate change and increasing energy consumption.

(1) A sizable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

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T +31 786969310

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Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 400 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

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Boskalis award cable installation Zeevonk ENG Boskalis vessel installing cables offshore