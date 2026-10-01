FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Connie Boucher, entrepreneur and nonprofit revenue strategist with 3B Consulting, is set to appear on Beyond Success TV, where she will share insights on nonprofit revenue generation, fundraising, and financial sustainability.Beyond Success TV is a cinematic docuseries that goes past the awards, revenue numbers, headlines, and highlight reels to uncover what it really takes to build something meaningful. This show spotlights entrepreneurs, founders, CEOs, experts, and visionary leaders who have achieved success, but are now focused on something bigger than the milestone itself. Each episode takes viewers inside the real story behind a successful individual, revealing the decisions, pressure, sacrifices, lessons, and turning points that shaped their path. From building a company to leading a team, creating influence, overcoming private challenges, or using success to serve a larger mission, the series shows the person behind the brand.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Boucher will explore reinvention after 55, moving beyond traditional fundraising, and helping nonprofits identify sustainable revenue opportunities through relationships, events, venues, and community partnerships.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Beyond Success TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Connie's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Connie Boucher

Beyond Success TV

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Connie Boucher to Appear on Beyond Success TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 01, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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