MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kimberly Giles-Harris, social services and disability advocacy specialist, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where she shares how person-centered support can help individuals and families create greater independence, inclusion, and meaningful community connections.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO's story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Giles-Harris explores how families can navigate disability and community-based services with confidence, advocate for better support, and prioritize the individual's goals when making decisions about care and independence.Dr. K's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Dr. Kimberly Giles-Harris

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Dr. Kimberly Giles-Harris Featured on Next Level CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 01, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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