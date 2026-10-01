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Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension From Trading
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Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading
01-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 1 October 2026 pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.
TSP Advanced Technologies PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: TSP
ISIN: GB00BMZCKL55
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email:...
Website: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
2408154 01-Oct-2026
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