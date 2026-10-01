Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension from trading

01-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 1 October 2026 pursuant to Rule 4.3 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.

Cardiogeni Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: CGNI

ISIN: GB00BTBLFC12

The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email:...

Website:

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

