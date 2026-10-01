Kleins Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

European consumers dissatisfied with rising costs in cross-border online shopping reveals Nielsen IQ study, commissioned by agency KleinS

01.10.2026 / 08:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising prices and additional costs for cross-border purchases are putting pressure on household budgets across Europe. According to a new NielsenIQ (NIQ) study covering five major European markets, consumers are feeling the impact of higher costs when shopping across borders, but are not necessarily turning to local alternatives. Why are European consumers not switching to local businesses? The study, commissioned by KleinS GmbH, a Düsseldorf-based marketing and communications agency that supports Asian companies entering Europe and European companies expanding into Asia, surveyed 2,501 consumers online in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland. The study examined how consumers respond to rising prices, tariffs and other cost pressures, and how these affect their shopping behaviour. The findings show that cost pressures are increasingly being felt in household budgets. 87 percent of respondents have noticed price increases. On average, consumers report a 23 percent rise in their cost of living. More than half (56 percent) say they have consequently reduced spending in other areas. Value for money, product choice and access to affordable options therefore remain important factors in European consumers' purchasing decisions. For some households, cross-border online shopping remains a way to make effective use of their available budget. When costs rise, consumers do not necessarily stop shopping altogether. Instead, they compare prices more closely, change the products they choose or cut spending elsewhere. The findings come amid ongoing European debate over the regulation of low-value consignments and cross-border online commerce. While new rules aim to address regulatory and competition concerns, the NIQ study shows how consumers perceive additional costs and their impact on household budgets. Affordability therefore remains an important consideration for retailers, brands and policymakers. When household budgets are under pressure, higher final prices can affect both where consumers shop and how they allocate their money overall. NielsenIQ study



View original content: 01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

