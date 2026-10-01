'Brave Son Of Gujarat': CM, Dy CM Praise Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar's Swift Action

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured during a cockpit attack aboard a flydubai flight but helped prevent a potentially catastrophic incident involving 174 passengers.

Patel, in a post on social media platform X, said Gujarat and the entire country are“immensely proud” of Machchhar's courage and valour.

He said the captain, despite being seriously injured, fought back against the attacker and helped avert a major tragedy, saving the lives of all 174 passengers on board.

“He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins -- a true reflection of our resilience and courage,” Patel said, describing Machchhar as a“brave son of Gujarati origin” who had made the country proud on the global stage.

The Chief Minister also wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

Officials confirmed to IANS that Machchhar's family originates from Bhavnagar district, although his immediate relatives are no longer residing there. "The family moved away from Bhavnagar over the past one or two generations," they said.

Sanghavi also praised Machchhar's actions, saying that when danger struck thousands of feet above the ground, the captain stood between tragedy and 174 passengers.

He said Machchhar's courage remained undiminished despite his injuries and credited his determination and presence of mind with helping avert what could have been a major tragedy.

“A proud Indian with Gujarati roots, Captain Smit Machchhar has carried the spirit of Gujarat to the global stage,” Sanghavi said, adding that his bravery would be remembered for generations.

He also wished the captain a speedy and complete recovery.

Machchhar was commanding flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30, when an altercation broke out in the cockpit. According to Israeli officials cited by reports, the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar during an attempt to take control of the aircraft.

The aircraft subsequently experienced a rapid descent of nearly 14,000 feet. Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to activate the cockpit-door release, allowing passengers and crew to enter and help restrain the co-pilot.

Two additional flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control, and the plane was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

All 174 passengers were unharmed. The airline has described the incident as an altercation in the flight deck and said the circumstances and underlying reasons remain subject to investigation.

The co-pilot was taken into custody in Saudi Arabia, while Machchhar was hospitalised in Tabuk and reported to be in stable condition.

Machchhar is an experienced Boeing 737 pilot who joined flydubai as a captain in June 2022 after spending more than 11 years with SpiceJet.

His professional profile lists more than 9,750 hours of flying experience. Reports said that he had initially pursued textile engineering before moving into aviation at the age of 19.

The incident has drawn international attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also publicly praising Machchhar's bravery.