Heavy Rain Destroys Onion Crop In Vijayanagara's Huvina Hadagali And Uttangi, Farmers In Distress

Heavy rain has damaged onion crops in Huvina Hadagali and Uttangi areas of Vijayanagara, leaving farmers facing significant losses. Waterlogged fields have raised concerns over the upcoming harvest.

Vijayanagara (Sept 30): Farmers face a terrible situation right now. A dry spell threatened their crops earlier, and now heavy rains are rotting the harvest. Farmers in Huvina Hadagali taluk lost their entire onion crop to the sudden downpour and are left in tears.

Onion farmers in Uttangi village of Huvina Hadagali taluk share a heartbreaking story. The monsoon failed them initially, and the crops started drying up. Farmers took loans and used borewells and water tankers to save the plants. The harvest-ready crop is now washing away in the heavy rain.

Huvina Hadagali region received continuous rainfall over the past week, and this left the onion farmers completely helpless. Heavy rains hit Uttangi village early Monday morning and submerged hundreds of acres of onion fields.

The onions are rotting right inside the soil. Farmers invested thousands of rupees and worked day and night, but they now watch the rain destroy their hard work.

"The dry spell almost killed our crop first. Heavy rains hit us right at the harvest time, and the onions are rotting in the ground. We suffer if it rains, and we suffer if it does not. The government must wake up immediately and conduct a crop loss survey," the farmers of Uttangi village demanded.

Local farmers demand immediate action from the authorities. They want the Revenue and Agriculture department officials to visit the flooded fields right away. The officials must prepare a proper crop damage report and ensure the government provides fair compensation to the affected farmers.