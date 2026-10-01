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European Leaders Back UK Prime Minister’s EU Return Plans
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed support Wednesday for British Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s stated desire for the UK to eventually rejoin the European Union.
Speaking alongside Sanchez at a joint news conference in Madrid, Macron said a potential British return would have positive implications for both the UK and the wider European bloc.
“Welcome back. If the British want to come back ... I think that is very good news, both for his country and for Europeans,” Macron said.
Macron described the prospect as “a good decision” and said Burnham had shown the right approach by demonstrating “that boldness.”
“In any case, we will be there to try to make things work,” he added.
The French president also addressed the large number of migrants who arrived in Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, toward the end of July.
Macron rejected suggestions that Spain was responsible for organizing the crossings, instead describing the country as a “victim of an attack” and calling for greater solidarity from other European nations.
“I am surprised that many Europeans did not show this solidarity, even though they had benefited from it when they had faced the same events,” Macron said.
He further called for stronger cooperation between European countries on security, emphasizing the importance of improving coordination within the European Union and the Schengen area.
“We must continue improving our coordination among European countries and within the European Union, particularly within the Schengen area, so that we can collectively improve,” Macron said.
Speaking alongside Sanchez at a joint news conference in Madrid, Macron said a potential British return would have positive implications for both the UK and the wider European bloc.
“Welcome back. If the British want to come back ... I think that is very good news, both for his country and for Europeans,” Macron said.
Macron described the prospect as “a good decision” and said Burnham had shown the right approach by demonstrating “that boldness.”
“In any case, we will be there to try to make things work,” he added.
The French president also addressed the large number of migrants who arrived in Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, toward the end of July.
Macron rejected suggestions that Spain was responsible for organizing the crossings, instead describing the country as a “victim of an attack” and calling for greater solidarity from other European nations.
“I am surprised that many Europeans did not show this solidarity, even though they had benefited from it when they had faced the same events,” Macron said.
He further called for stronger cooperation between European countries on security, emphasizing the importance of improving coordination within the European Union and the Schengen area.
“We must continue improving our coordination among European countries and within the European Union, particularly within the Schengen area, so that we can collectively improve,” Macron said.
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