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Norwegian Premier Denies Epstein Link to Peace Institute Funding
(MENAFN) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Wednesday that the government’s cooperation with the International Peace Institute (IPI) was unrelated to Jeffrey Epstein, defending the funding provided to the think tank during a parliamentary hearing.
Store addressed questions about his time as foreign minister between 2005 and 2012, saying there was no evidence that Epstein had played any role in Norway’s foreign or development policy.
“There has been no information that Epstein has been in contact with or a collaborator in the implementation of Norwegian foreign or development policy,” he said.
The parliamentary hearing comes after the release of millions of documents connected to Epstein by the US Justice Department earlier this year, leading to renewed scrutiny of individuals in Norway’s public sphere.
Store said IPI, which was previously headed by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, served as a valuable forum for promoting Norway’s interests at the United Nations and establishing contacts with influential decision-makers.
“Overall, our experience with IPI was positive, and therefore we entered into new agreements,” he said, adding that the political leadership considered the cooperation “a good investment for Norway.”
During the hearing, Christian Democratic Party representative Jonas Andersen Sayed raised questions about the government’s decision to increase its annual financial support for the institute from 4 million to 11 million Norwegian kroner between 2006 and 2007.
Store addressed questions about his time as foreign minister between 2005 and 2012, saying there was no evidence that Epstein had played any role in Norway’s foreign or development policy.
“There has been no information that Epstein has been in contact with or a collaborator in the implementation of Norwegian foreign or development policy,” he said.
The parliamentary hearing comes after the release of millions of documents connected to Epstein by the US Justice Department earlier this year, leading to renewed scrutiny of individuals in Norway’s public sphere.
Store said IPI, which was previously headed by Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, served as a valuable forum for promoting Norway’s interests at the United Nations and establishing contacts with influential decision-makers.
“Overall, our experience with IPI was positive, and therefore we entered into new agreements,” he said, adding that the political leadership considered the cooperation “a good investment for Norway.”
During the hearing, Christian Democratic Party representative Jonas Andersen Sayed raised questions about the government’s decision to increase its annual financial support for the institute from 4 million to 11 million Norwegian kroner between 2006 and 2007.
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