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Burnham Says UK Could Rejoin EU During His Lifetime
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday that he would like Britain to eventually return to the European Union during his lifetime, while emphasizing that rejoining the bloc may not be the appropriate choice at the present time.
In an interview, Burnham was asked whether he would ideally want the UK to become an EU member again.
After briefly pausing, he replied: “I want to look at the options.” The interviewer pointed to the hesitation and suggested it appeared Burnham was inclined to say yes but was reluctant to do so directly.
Burnham responded: “I have said it, there’s no point me denying it, I’ve said in the book I would like to see Britain rejoin in my lifetime. So there was no point saying otherwise.
“But it’s not necessarily the case that is now. Because we need to understand what would be the nature of how we would look at the different options.”
He then identified four potential paths for the UK: retaining the current arrangement, entering a customs union, joining both the customs union and the EU single market, or ultimately becoming an EU member again.
Burnham, 56, reiterated his support for the possibility of Britain returning to the bloc in the long term, while stressing that no immediate decision should be assumed before the various alternatives are assessed.
In an interview, Burnham was asked whether he would ideally want the UK to become an EU member again.
After briefly pausing, he replied: “I want to look at the options.” The interviewer pointed to the hesitation and suggested it appeared Burnham was inclined to say yes but was reluctant to do so directly.
Burnham responded: “I have said it, there’s no point me denying it, I’ve said in the book I would like to see Britain rejoin in my lifetime. So there was no point saying otherwise.
“But it’s not necessarily the case that is now. Because we need to understand what would be the nature of how we would look at the different options.”
He then identified four potential paths for the UK: retaining the current arrangement, entering a customs union, joining both the customs union and the EU single market, or ultimately becoming an EU member again.
Burnham, 56, reiterated his support for the possibility of Britain returning to the bloc in the long term, while stressing that no immediate decision should be assumed before the various alternatives are assessed.
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