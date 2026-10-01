MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christy Knecht, founder of Blooming Kids Too, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how a child-considered approach can help children and families navigate complex developmental, behavioral, communication, and educational needs.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their websiteIn her episode, Knecht explores the principles of behavior as communication and regulation before expectation, while examining how relationships, environments, and individualized support can help children develop skills that transfer into real life.Christy's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Christy Knecht

Women in Power TV

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Christy Knecht Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 01, 2026, 06:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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